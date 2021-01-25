Collaboration seeks to improve Chebacco watershed

When Dave Lash first moved to Cape Ann over 30 years ago, he was scared to learn that his local lakes, streams and watersheds were at risk of deterioration due to a lack of stewardship.
“We have lots of regulatory agencies but their jurisdictions are narrow and not holistic,” Lash said, explaining that — for example — more than 99% of the alewife river herring that have been migrating to the local lake for thousands of years have been lost.
“These river herring are not only crucial to the watershed,” he said, “they’re the foundation of our saltwater fisheries.”
Alewife spawn and spend part of their lives in the fresh water of Alewife Brook, which runs out of Chebacco Lake, and the Essex River before heading for salt water. They can be seen making their upstream run in the brook in the spring from the Apple Street bridge in Essex.
The loss of so many herrings is due, according to Seaside Sustainability, their inability to pass through the brook because of low water levels, increased siltation, vegetation growing in the channel, and beaver activity.
To try and improve the overall health of the Chebacco Lake watershed and Alewife Brook, a collaboration has formed between advocates and state politicians. In the new year, their first goal is to reduce plant growth that has clogged parts of the brook’s channel.
This will in turn improve water flow for this brook that so many river herring use as a vital path to the Essex Bay and the North Atlantic Ocean.
The Chebacco Lake watershed — spanning Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Manchester and Beverly — is home to five ponds and Chebacco Lake, a 209-acre body of water that is classified as a Class B water resource by the state. Class B means that in addition to providing stunning views and drinking water, the lake is an important home for aquatic life and wildlife.
“The Chebacco Lake watershed is a critical resource for five towns,” said Alan McCoy, chairperson of Seaside Sustainability’s board. “Our combined stewardship is key to maintaining and improving its health.”
In this endeavor, the Gloucester-based nonprofit Seaside Sustainability is partnering with the Chebacco Lake Watershed Association, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, Gordon College in Wenham, the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, The Ipswich River Watershed Association, Parker-Ipswich-Essex Rivers Restoration Partnership, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, state Rep. Brad Hill, and the towns of Essex and Hamilton and their Departments of Public Works and Conservation Commissions.
“This partnership of Seaside Sustainability is important to the efforts of the legislative delegation, local officials, the Chebacco Lake & Watershed Association and citizens as we continue to work to restore Alewife Brook and Chebacco Lake Watershed to a state of good health and sustainability,” Tarr said. “Although the town of Essex, the association and others have taken steps to achieve these common goals with state legislative support over the past several years, there is much more to be done, and a pressing need to move forward as soon as possible.”
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.