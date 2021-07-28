A grant-funded collaboration will give all businesses on Cape Ann a boost coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cooperative program, funded by an $180,000 Commonwealth of Massachusetts Regional Pilot Program grant, will blend digital marketing, training, and consumer promotion tools and leverage local expertise to give Cape Ann businesses access to what they need to come back strong.
“It’s open to all and each element of the project is intended to ensure that Cape Ann businesses, especially those on Main Street, downtown and cultural district areas have the tools and the support they need to make a strong recovery from the severe economic impacts of the pandemic,” the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce wrote in a statement announcing the program.
The grant will fund a dynamic online directory of Cape Ann businesses, training resources that connect individual businesses with relevant expertise and services, and a marketing campaign to drive local consumer engagement.
The program will be marketed by local media such as the Gloucester Daily Times, Manchester Cricket, and The Bridge Cape Ann. Gloucester-based Armstrong Brand Consulting will develop the campaign concept and Addison Choate Inn in Rockport will produce videos and blog content.
With these organizations on board to promote local business, the team will create a four-month promotion engine for compelling, sharable content that can be pushed through social media, traditional news, email, and online targeting.
Making it happen
In order to support businesses, a small outreach team will visit businesses in person to collect and update information for the online directory and will work to coordinate business outreach with the community businesses liaisons.
The chamber noted that while all businesses are eligible to participate, they can also opt-out.
To identify and meet the needs of local businesses, the committee has developed a survey and is counting on businesses to let it know how the grant can provide the most support.
All information regarding the grant, and business support, can be found at www.capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant.
The integrated consumer programming kicked off this July and continues through September as video featuring standalone “chapters” on each community — Essex, Rockport, Gloucester and Manchester — will be launched and promoted.
Weekly programming will continue throughout the summer, and will include advertising, live video streaming on Facebook and Instagram with The Bridge Cape Ann and The Cricket, and inclusive social media campaigns designed to tag, share and follow.
All businesses are encouraged to participate, as they do not need to be a member of the chamber, an association, or organization. More information on the Cape Ann Regional Grant is available by contacting grant manager Anne Williams at anne@capeannchamber.com.
