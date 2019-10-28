BOSTON — The state Senate is prepared to take up a bill Wednesday that would require colleges and universities in Massachusetts to post certain financial information online each year and notify the state of any circumstances that could result in a closure.
The Senate adopted an order Monday putting on its agenda the Senate Ways and Means Committee's redraft (S 2387) of a bill protecting students in the case of abrupt closures like the shuttering of Mount Ida College in 2018. The House passed its version of the bill earlier this month.
The Senate order gives senators until 1 p.m. Tuesday to propose amendments to the Ways and Means redraft.
The bill would mandate that a college deemed at risk of imminent closure would need to provide the Board of Higher Education with information about its financial status and develop a "contingency plan" for closure, according to a Ways and Means summary.
It also requires the Board of Higher Education to create a process to assess whether an institution is at imminent risk of closing and imposes new training requirements for trustees at higher education institutions.
The House version of the bill passed 152-0 and leaders of the Higher Education Committee described the changes as necessary to protect students, families and educators from the disruptions caused by school closures.
