BOSTON — Senate President Karen Spilka loaded up the Senate's plate with a little of this and a little of that Wednesday morning, serving up a fall agenda she hopes the branch can digest before the legislative break that starts the week before Thanksgiving.
If the Senate clears its plate in the next month, lawmakers could send Gov. Charlie Baker a handful of bills and start 2020 with a mostly clean slate and a clearer runway to consider significant issues like health care, the fiscal 2021 budget, and possibly transportation financing.
Before lawmakers take a month-plus break starting Nov. 20, the Senate is interested in doing something around vaping, plans to tackle a bill addressing higher education campus closures, will consider a bill making changes to the Office of Political and Campaign Finance and might debate a bill related to the pharmaceutical industry, Spilka told reporters Wednesday.
"We are looking also at a vaping bill. I know Sen. (John) Keenan has been a great advocate and he's got a terrific bill, and whatever happens with what the governor's action is, eventually that that will end and I believe that we need to take some action to have something in place, sooner rather than later," she said, referring to Gov. Charlie Baker's four-month ban on the sale of vaping products and the legal challenges to it.
The Senate appears to be in sync with the House on vaping. House Speaker Robert DeLeo said Tuesday that his chamber plans to "have a more comprehensive discussion going beyond the ban in terms of what the law's actually going to be in the future" before the Thanksgiving break.
Legislation (S 2357/H 4089) that would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products is now pending before the House and Senate Ways and Means committees, after earning endorsements from the Public Health Committee and, in the case of the House bill, the Health Care Financing Committee.
Lawmakers are also weighing the idea of new taxes on the vaping industry.
The higher education oversight bill that Spilka said the Senate will consider next week would mostly complete the circle on an issue the House addressed with a bill earlier this month. The House's bill would require college and universities to post public financial reports every year, alert stakeholders if they will soon close and provide board members with fiduciary training.
Schools would face significant penalties, including daily fines and revocation of their ability to issue degrees, if they do not comply with the new requirements, designed in response to a wake of higher education closures and particularly the abrupt 2018 shuttering of Mount Ida College.
And the Senate is also poised to wrap up legislative work on legislation overhauling campaign finance reporting rules for legislative candidates and changing how the director of OCPF is selected. That bill, which the House passed in September, is expected to come up before Thanksgiving.
"We may do a pharma-related bill," Spilka said Wednesday after speaking at the Health Policy Commission's annual cost trends hearings. "We'll see."
The Senate will take up the fiscal year 2019 close-out budget bill Thursday. Under legislative rules, the last day lawmakers have to hold formal sessions this calendar year is Nov. 20.
