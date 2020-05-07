SALEM — A Salem State University student is being held without bail following his arrest on a rape charge.
Pa Sulayman Sowe, 22, of Salem, was arraigned by teleconference Thursday on the single charge at Salem District Court, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.
Prosecutors asked, and a judge granted, a request to detain Sowe pending a hearing on whether his release poses a danger to anyone.
Judge Carol-Ann Fraser also sealed police reports filed in the case pending the completion of witness interviews.
Sowe's attorney, Patrick Conway, told the judge that his client, a student-athlete at the school, "vehemently denies" the allegation, which stems from a gathering earlier this week at Sowe's off-campus apartment on Cherry Street. Sowe, said Conway, wants him to conduct his own investigation.
The woman went to police the following day to report the alleged incident.
Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told the judge that police are still interviewing witnesses and said public disclosure of specific details in the report could taint that process. Based on that, Fraser agreed to temporarily seal reports from the case. She said she may revisit that ruling as early as May 11, when the next hearing in the case is scheduled.
