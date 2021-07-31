WENHAM — Lawyers for Gordon College are asking a judge to press the pause button on a four-year-old employment discrimination lawsuit while it waits for word on whether the U.S. Supreme Court will agree to hear its appeal, a process that could take until sometime this fall.
But attorneys for former social work professor Margaret DeWeese-Boyd say in a response that there's no need to further delay the case, and that it's time to start taking depositions and interrogatories.
As the two sides continue to argue in the wake of a state Supreme Judicial Court ruling in March and a failed attempt at mediation in April, DeWeese-Boyd has also filed a request to amend her original discrimination complaint to add a claim that the school used the elimination of her department as a pretext to terminate her employment.
DeWeese-Boyd, of Georgetown, initially filed suit in 2017, after she was denied a promotion to a full professorship, something that she believes is based on her opposition to the school's stance on LGBTQ rights. DeWeese-Boyd was an outspoken critic of then-president Michael Lindsay and his efforts to sign onto a letter asking the Obama Administration for an exemption to federal anti-discrimination policies.
The school filed a preliminary motion seeking dismissal of the discrimination claim, arguing that DeWeese-Boyd was considered a "ministerial" employee and thus not protected by employment discrimination laws.
The process known as "discovery," which includes things such as taking depositions and requesting documents, has been delayed while the two sides wrangled over whether the school is shielded by that exception and whether DeWeese-Boyd, a tenured assistant professor of social work until her termination, could be considered a minister.
In March, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court concluded that the ministerial exception — which is intended to protect freedom of religion by limiting governmental oversight of people such as reverends, rabbis, or imams — does not apply to employees like DeWeese-Boyd because although she worked at a Christian school, her job duties did not specifically include things like leading prayer or worship.
"At long last it is time to begin discovery on the merits in this four-year-old case," DeWeese-Boyd's lawyer, Hillary Schwab, wrote. She said that it's unlikely that the Supreme Court, which had recently ruled on similar questions, will take up the case.
Lawyers for the Wenham Christian college, however, contend that the Supreme Court has not yet specifically addressed the extent to which religion would have to be introduced into an otherwise secular field, noting that was one of the points raised by the Massachusetts SJC in its ruling.
They say that until the question is settled by the Supreme Court, any effort to force the school to disclose its process in shaping its "own faith and religious message through ... employment, promotion, and tenure decisions" would amount to a violation of its First Amendment rights.
The school also argues that the recent request by DeWeese-Boyd to amend her complaint to add the termination of her employment would delay discovery anyway.
But Schwab argues in her opposition to the school's request that at this stage the school is only speculating as to the time frame — or even if the Supreme Court would take up the case. The Supreme Court typically takes up no more than 1 to 2% of the requests it receives each session.
To make DeWeese-Boyd continue to have to wait, her lawyer argues, is unfair.
Beyond that, her lawyer argued, there's a strong public policy argument against delaying the proceedings.
In a filing with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination in June, DeWeese-Boyd said the school claimed that it was eliminating the social work major due to financial issues, only to later tout the school's financial strength, give Lindsay a significant raise and reconstitute the same program under a new name, calling it a "social welfare" major, without offering her a position.
"The college’s position on this case, as it has been since the plaintiff filed her original lawsuit in March of 2017, is that all actions taken by the college in all matters involving our former faculty member were handled properly," said Rick Sweeney, a Gordon College vice president and spokesman.
A judge has not yet ruled on the request for the delay.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.