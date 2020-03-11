North Shore schools are feeling the impact of the coronavirus — though not necessarily the symptoms of the virus — with many districts and colleges canceling international trips as well as out-of-state trips, and looking at the prospect of making classrooms entirely virtual.
Salem State University president John Keenan announced Wednesday that it's extending spring break by a single week — now including the week of March 23 to "allow our faculty and staff to prepare for the possibility of moving courses online should we deem it necessary as we track the developments of COVID-19."
"In addition to allowing us time to prepare campus for the possibility of moving courses online, this additional week will allow Salem State more time for campus cleaning and planning our response in the event of a coronavirus case on campus," Keenan wrote. "This situation remains fluid, and we will continue emailing updates as they become available."
Endicott College in Beverly has managed to get throughout without cancellations thus far. But an update on the school's website urged event-holders, "if you have the ability to postpone or virtualize an event, please consider this option."
Gordon College in Wenham noted no cancellations on its website, but the school — like many others — noted that it has called off travel to all countries tagged with Level 3 Travel Health Notices from the Centers for Disease Control.
Many K-12 school districts, heeding the guidance from state and federal authorities, have started calling off field trips and large group events. That includes the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District, which discussed this in a letter sent home on Wednesday.
"The district is canceling and/or postponing all out-of-district trips scheduled between March 12 and April 3," wrote Julie Kukenberger, the district's interim superintendent. That includes the middle school's trip to Spain in April, as well as other trips to Disney and Nashville.
On Wednesday night, a College & Career Fair to be held at Gloucester High School for students across the North Shore was cancelled by its host, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
The city's health director, Karin Carroll, on Tuesday said Gloucester school and sports events are continuing as normal and trips are being handled on a case by case basis.
Rockport Public Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow said Tuesday that no local field trips or sporting events had been cancelled. This school year is an "off year" for overseas trips — two are planned for 2021 and 2022.
Manchester Essex Regional School District cancelled international trips, according to Superintendent Pam Beaudoin.
"We are monitoring advisories on domestic travel and hosting of large group gatherings, but we haven’t made any changes at this point," she said Tuesday.
Salem Public Schools has already called off a wide range of events, according to an update on the district's Facebook page Wednesday. The Senior Show and Freshman Q2 Recognition Breakfast at Salem High School were postponed, with future dates to be determined.
In Danvers, school officials likewise notified parents they were canceling all international trips and out-of-state field trips for this spring.
To date, according to the state Department of Public Health's latest data, there is one possible case of coronavirus in Essex County.
"I'm trying to find a tipping point and I haven't found it yet," said Marc Kerble, the interim superintendent in Peabody. "We can easily get swept up in thinking the plague is coming next week."
Kerble said the Peabody schools are not taking any immediate actions in regard to scheduled trips or events, and evaluating everything on a case-by-case basis.
He added that mayors and fellow superintendents on the North Shore also had a conference call to talk over the situation.
"Right now...we're really being thoughtful in terms of what to do," he said. "We want to make good decisions, not blanket decisions."
At this point, he said, they continue to urge students and staff to follow basic practices of regular hand-washing with soap, stay home if you're sick, etc.
Health directors on the North Shore plan to have a conference call Thursday, Peabody Public Health Director Sharon Cameron said, to talk about shared messaging and possibly an online portal to share public resources.
"We're all trying to proceed in a consistent way," she said.
Kukenberger, in reminding Hamilton and Wenham families about basic prevention practices, also encouraged them to create their own action plans. "In your planning, please include how you will care for children if the illness lasts several days or in the event of a school closing."
The state will not require districts to complete more than 185 regularly scheduled school days this year, allowing more flexibility to close as necessary. In the event of an extended closure, the last day of school will be no later than June 24.
Staff Writer Dustin Luca may be contacted at dluca@gloucestertimes.com. John Castelluccio contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.