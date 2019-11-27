ESSEX — The town's third-graders turned back time Wednesday as Essex Elementary School hosted its annual Colonial Day.
Schoolchildren dressed in traditional Colonial costumes and learned about life during the time period.
They handmade corn-husk dolls, churned butter, mixed corn cakes, practiced writing with quill pens and ink, created footballs from the Wampanoag tribe, dyed fabric using fruits and vegetables, and participated in Wampanoag and Colonial games.
