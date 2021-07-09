ROCKPORT — Pigeon Cove has gotten a little more colorful thanks to local artist Leslie Heffron and four of the local lobstermen's own children.
This week, Heffron finished repainting the lobstermen's haul-out building at Pigeon Cove. The building is now covered with pop-art-esque renditions of the local lobstermen's colorful buoys.
"I wanted to do tribute wall to all the lobstermen, past and present," explained Heffron. "There are 53 buoys (on the mural). Each belonged to the men and women who worked down there for years."
The project was funded by a $1,000 Awesome Rockport micro-grant.
"(The project) checked a lot of boxes for what we wanted to support as a group," said Sal Zerilli of Awesome Rockport. "We had commissioned a mural ourselves on Stonebarn Lane, by the Rockport Public Library, so we’re real supporters of public art. We loved the concept (of Heffron's project) itself. We loved her plan to incorporate the children of the lobstermen in the design and execution. It also speaks, in our mind, to how integral lobstering is to Pigeon Cove and Rockport."
According to Heffron's grant pitch, she was encouraged to decorate the nondescript gray building by a lobsterman last fall. She agreed, but only if she could get the lobstermen's children to help out.
"I would like to use this opportunity as not only a public art project for myself, but also as a learning experience for the students," Heffron wrote in her pitch.
Ultimately, four children of the lobstermen agreed to help paint — Robert Morris IV, 13; Alysa Morris, 14; Ben Morris, 11; and Cayla Place, 13.
"Robert Morris Jr. (the Morris children's lobsterman grandfather) said the buoys are like a family coat of arms," said Heffron. "His son and grandchild (Robert Morris IV) all have their own buoys, and each one has the family colors."
The project was approved by Pigeon Cove Lobstermen Co-op's presidentTim O-Connell in April. Heffron said she and the children plan to have it completed this week.
"(Rockport's lobstermen) are so fantastic," said Heffron. "I just got to know everyone there after COVID, just from walking around my neighborhood looking for places to paint. It's a fascinating place down there, and it's a lot of hard work they do."
On Tuesday, Heffron and her group of young artists returned to the shack to put some finishing touches on the mural.
When asked why she chose to participate in the project, Alysa Morris simply said, "I just wanted to paint."
"It's neat," she continued. "Plus the building was really gross before."
A new volunteer, Aadan DeLeon Job, 11, was also at the shed Tuesday to paint his late grandfather Jim Waddell's buoy, which has a teal head with a bright pink stem. DeLeon Job said the mural was a great way to memorialize his grandfather and his work.
"He knew all the other ones," he said, referring to the buoys depicted in the mural and their owners. "They were all his friends."
