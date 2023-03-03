Comfort dog coming to Rockport

ROCKPORT — She’s tiny, but she has a future.
The newest member of the Rockport Police Department will soon grow into her big paws, and assume her duties to comfort those in need.
Chief John Horvath said the dog is virtually on the town’s doorstep, and should arrive in Rockport in a few days.
“The dog is female and the name has not been selected,” said Horvath on Tuesday.
The English golden retriever will be only 8 weeks old by the time she is delivered into the arms of Officer Michael Anderson.
“The puppy is coming from a breeder in New Hampshire,” said Horvath. “Officer Anderson will be attending training classes with the puppy once received.”
The plan is for the “comfort dog” to make the rounds in Rockport, mostly at the schools, to comfort and soothe students and other members of the Rockport community.
The dog is being donated to the town by the organization Salty Dogs Goldens, according to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira. The program, which has sites located in New Hampshire and Maine, claims to be a “seasoned family breeder, investing lots of love, time and energy into each and every litter,” according to a posting on the organization’s website, www.saltydogsgoldens.com.
The comfort dog program will operate on donations and there will be no cost to the town, Vieira said.
“It’s official,” said a posting on the Police Department’s Facebook page. “Our sweet new puppy will be home March 11! To help us best prepare for her arrival, we are currently seeking financial donations to help offset the cost of supplies and services.”
According to Michelle Rowe, the police department’s record access officer and business manager, Rockport Police plan to have the dog fully trained and working soon.
The dog will be assigned to and live with Anderson, the school resource officer in Rockport.
Horvath said his department is looking forward to building a comfort dog program in collaboration with Rockport Schools’ students and staff.
He also said the program will strengthen the community partnerships police have established and allow new relationships to be cultivated “through positive interactions.”
The dog will provide aid for those who might need de-escalation assistance – primarily for those who suffer attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and those who are on the autism spectrum and suffer other behavioral problems.
The dog will also work to locate missing people.
Rockport Superintendent Mark Branco and School Committee members discussed the idea of getting a dog at the committee’s Aug. 24 meeting before the start of the school year.
Many communities in Massachusetts have instituted the use of comfort dogs as part of their community policing efforts. Participating localities include Gloucester, Swampscott, Reading, Hanover, Greenfield and Northampton. The Gloucester Police Department acquired its comfort dog Ace, also a golden retriever, through the support of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, a Framingham-based non profit. The Flutie Foundation provided the initial funding for Ace, whose price tag came to $16,000, and department then raised the money through donations to reimburse the foundation.
Those who would like to donate to the Rockport’s comfort dog program can mail contributions to: Rockport Police Department, Att: Comfort Dog Program, 168 Main St., P.O. Box 156, Rockport, MA 01966. Contributions also can be made online at https://epay.cityhallsystems.com?key=rockport.ma.us&type=do. In addition, those donating may also stop by the Police Department at 168 Main St in Rockport.
