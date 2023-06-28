ROCKPORT — Just like a celebrity, the town’s new comfort dog has her image on a T-shirt for sale.
The Rockport Police Department is signaling the arrival of comfort dog Luna, an English golden retriever, by selling the shirts for $20. Beside’s Luna image, the shirts say “Rockport Police Comfort Dog Program” on the back, and feature a paw print on the front. Money from the T-shirt sales will benefit Luna and the program.
The shirts, in a variety of sizes, can be purchased at the Police Station, 198 Main St., and payment is being accepted by cash or check only.
Police Chief John Horvath said the comfort dog program will be funded solely by donations. Luna was donated to Rockport Police by Salty Dogs Golden Retriever Puppies, which has different locations in New Hampshire.
Luna will be in constant contact with her handler, School Resource Officer Michael Anderson — the dog will live and work with Anderson 24/7.
As for when the Rockport community will get to see Luna, Horvath said she is gradually being acclimated to town.
“She made a brief appearance at EMS Day and will be making more frequent appearances in the community throughout the summer,” he said.
As for Luna, now 5 months old, those who want to meet her are in for a treat.
“She’s been great with the kids and the family,” said Anderson. “She’s still young and she has a great temperament. She’s going to be great with the kids. It’s like having a dog for a pet but she gets to come to work with me. I think it’s going to be great.”
But Luna is not just an affectionate dog. She has been primarily trained to provide comfort for students and those in the community who might be suffering a stressful situation.
Police and school officials intend for Anderson and Luna plan to be in the schools five days a week — assisting anyone who needs support.
“I can take her to the (school) office if there’s a student suffering stress,” said Anderson. “She can give comfort. She’s great with people. She gives you unqualified attention.”
The aim is for Luna to also provide aid to those who might need de-escalation assistance — for those who suffer attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and those who are on the autism spectrum and suffer other behavioral problems.
“It may be a student or it may be a staff member,” he said. “It kind of bridges the gap between the School Department and law enforcement.”
While Luna is still quite frisky, Anderson hopes her six-week training course, or “Puppy Kindergarten” at Four Leggers Doggie Daycare in Beverly, will teach her to properly approach strangers.
“We want people to pet her,” Anderson said. “She’s still playful and still has puppy tendencies.”
For his part, Anderson has served as a Rockport patrolman for 15 years, the last two as the town’s school resource officer. Much of his work takes place in Rockport’s schools.
“We hope to get her out this summer in the community at different events,” said Anderson.
Part of Luna’s training has taught her to ring bells set up near the door in Anderson’s home. When she rings the bells, it is time to go outside.
“Every time she needs to go out, she rings the bells,” said Anderson.
Several Massachusetts communities, including Gloucester, Swampscott, Reading, Hanover, Greenfield and Northhampton, have instituted the use of comfort dogs as part of their community policing efforts.
The Gloucester Police Department’s comfort dog Ace, also a golden retriever, was obtained with the support of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, a Framingham-based non-profit.
Those who would like to donate to the Rockport’s comfort dog program can mail contributions to Rockport Police Department, Att: Comfort Dog Program, 168 Main St., P.O. Box 156, Rockport, MA 01966. Those donating may also stop by the station at 168 Main St.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.