With the start of the new school year less than a month away, the staff and faculty of Veterans Memorial Elementary School are getting ready in their new temporary home.
The building that once St. Ann Catholic School at Pleasant and Prospect streets was selected to be the temporary location for the Veterans Memorial Elementary School community while the current Veterans is torn down and a new school is constructed at 11 Webster St.
“Right now the teachers are moving into the classrooms and unloading all of their boxes,” Veterans Principal Matt Fusco said Thursday.
He explained that as they get familiar with the new space, they are also doing annual preparations such as preparing class lists and putting material together.
The first day of school, Fusco said, is Aug. 31 and they will be hosting an open house for friends and family on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The former Catholic school building will be home for the school community for two years with an anticipated rent of $19,000 a month with $1 million in needed cosmetics to the older building.
It’s the second time the building has temporarily housed children from one of Gloucester public schools. the West Parish Elementary School community called St. Ann home while a new school was erected at the site of the old at 10 Concord St.
The new Veterans Memorial will house the student bodies and staffs of both Veterans and the East Gloucester elementary schools. One the East Gloucester schoolchildren and staff move into the new school, that school will also be demolished.
“I am really happy with the way that the building is coming together,” Fusco said of Veterans’ temporary digs. “It is really neat building and I am excited for all of the kids to fill it with their voices and bring it to life.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.