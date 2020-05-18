ESSEX — It started with a plan to make 500 masks for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. But word spread and the effort mushroomed.
Now a brigade of volunteers in Essex — as young as 9 and as old as 92 — have made more than 7,000 masks for those at hospitals, doctor's offices, senior centers and Meals on Wheels personnel.
"Every one mask is sewn with love," said Diane Polley, who organized the network with Michelle Grant and Georgeanne Richards, owner of Sea Meadow Gifts and Garden on Main Street. "Everyone has a prayer in it. We're always thinking about the patients and the people taking care of them. Essex is an amazing little town."
See story, photos and video online tomorrow at www.gloucesterdailytimes.com