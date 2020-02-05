Committee votes in favor of Mattos Field petition

GLOUCESTER – The Planning and Develop Committee unanimously voted in favor of a petition Wednesday night requesting a new elementary school to be built on Mattos Field.
The PDC will present its recommendation on Article 97 to the rest of the City Council at a meeting scheduled for nexyTuesday. If two-thirds of the Council vote for the petition, it will be sent to Sen. Bruce Tarr and Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante to be presented to lawmakers. If passed by the Legislature, the people of Gloucester will choose the fate of Mattos Field by voting on whether to begin construction.
The new elementary school will replace both the aging East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial buildings. The project is expected to cost $73 million, much of which will be paid for by the state. According to a representative from the School Committee who briefly spoke at Wednesday's meeting, initial designs are nearly completed.
Article 97 in the Massachusetts Constitution reads "lands and easements taken or acquired for conservation purposes shall not be used for other purposes or otherwise disposed of without the approval of a two-thirds roll call vote of each branch of the Legislature." In order for the city to begin construction on Mattos Field, a state-protected conservation area, they will need to find “real estate of equal or greater fair market value or value in use of proposed use, whichever is greater” for the state to conserve in its place.
The Gloucester School Committee has already chosen East Gloucester School site as a replacement for Mattos Field.
PDC Chairwoman and Councilor Valerie Gilman said this passing is a “prelude to the next step” where “every member of the community will have a voice” on the upcoming East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary school project.
Vice Chairwoman and Councilor Jen Holmgren said she was voting in favor because she “did not want to delay process.” Councilor Barry Pett said he believed approving the petition would put the city on the path to provide “the best education we can for our kids across the city, for all different reasons…if that is the will of the people of city.”
Members of the public filled most of the available seats in City Hall’s Kyrouz auditorium. Earlier this week, the Planning and Development Committee decided to move the meeting to the auditorium due to the large crowd expected to attend.
At the start of the meeting, Gilman clarified that while the committee will be accepting written questions from attendees, the meeting is not a public hearing, nor will the following City Council meeting on Tuesday. She did confirm, however, that one will be scheduled in front of the full City Council “when it's time to do the land transfer.”
Many questions presented to the committee dealt with the particulars of the new school project. The PDC were unable to answer these questions, as they did not pertain to the Article 97 petition.
Before the vote was held, the council's general counsel, Chip Payson, outlined Mattos Park’s long and complicated ownership history.
The land given to the city in 1930 specifically for the construction of a playground or recreational center.
Four years later, it was dedicated to local WWI vet Joseph Mattos. In 1954, a portion of the land was given to the school committee to build the Veterans Elementary School. In doing so, the city extinguished the original 1930 deed restriction.
As of now, it is unclear if the remaining park area falls under the previously established deed restriction. Still, the city is treating it as such in order to subvert any Article 97 lawsuits, which could slow down the new school project.
Some in attendance were unhappy with how the PDC voted. Denise Goulart Pascucci, a member of the Cape Ann Women’s Softball League, routinely plays at Mattos field, said she doesn’t want the field touched “at all.”
“I don’t want the field to be touched at all,” she said. “There is still a deed restriction. I helped raise $280,000 for new lights at the field three years ago only for it to be torn down.”
Mary Ann Albert Boncher claims she’s been in contact with the Mattos family.
“(The family members) have written letters to the GD Times regarding the field,” reads a letter she wrote and gave to the Gloucester Times after the meeting concluded. “They have expressed their wishes to keep what is left of Joseph Mattos, Jr.’s memorial playground/softball field…Their family is devastated by this news.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
