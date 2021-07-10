DANVERS — North Shore Community College is in the process of designing an overhaul for the life sciences programs on its Danvers campus.
The project will establish a new Life Science Pathways Center on the Danvers campus. It will renovate six biology, chemistry, anatomy and physiology, biotechnology and prep labs, as well as upgrade the air system and lab technology.
Construction is due to begin in the 2022-23 academic year, prompting the college to plan for temporary lab options in the meantime, according to Steven Hubbard, dean of STEM and Education at NSCC.
The project costs about $14 million and recently picked up support at the state level with a bond commitment from the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance. The $14 million bond is joined by an initial $100,000 in cash up front to study and design the project, and as much as $200,000 from the NSCC Foundation, according to the school. The bond will pay out over three years to cover construction costs.
Though the project has a steep price tag and relies heavily on state funding, NSCC Director of Facilities Jameson Wicks said it has the potential to be transformative for college.
“This building, the math and science building on campus, was originally just a factory building that was converted in the early ’90s to an academic building. It really hasn’t seen a significant upgrade since then,” Wicks said. “Although our labs are fully operational for the initial intent and in a good shape for their design, it’s like a time warp.”
The project will also bring “clean rooms” to the campus, Wicks said. Clean rooms are different from other labs in that they have highly regulated air quality, temperature and humidity controls to protect and allow the use of sensitive equipment.
The college expects the project will allow them to boost enrollment, nearly doubling it in areas once the new labs are online. The biotech program, for example, served 45 students recently but could grow to support 75 to 80 students at a time, bringing NSCC an “increase in capacity in a high-growth field like this.”
“Life sciences are important because of what it means to our local and regional economy to have a trained workforce, which is why we target life sciences,” Hubbard said. “We have several labs here on the second floor of our building that need to be renovated and brought up to a modern standard.”
The labs currently serve 2,000 students per year, but college officials expect the renovations to boost seating capacity in the labs by nearly 20%, from 96 seats to 114.
There are challenges with the project. To upgrade the labs, they must be taken offline, which means the current program needs a new home to work out of in the near future.
“We might have a year where we don’t have access to our labs, so we look to using our Lynn campus for some swing space, and we’ll look for other facilities that’ll support the labs we need to do,” Hubbard said. “It’s timely, in the sense that our faculty have all recently gotten very skilled at online teaching, which that had to through COVID — we’re going to take advantage of the skills the faculty have in doing remote learning for a year.”
Dustin Luca may be contacted at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.