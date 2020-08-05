Six Cape Ann nonprofits have been awarded grants by the Cape Ann Community Foundation.
The nonprofit organization awarded Backyard Growers, Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum, Manchester Summerstage Inc., Maritime Gloucester, Rockport Exchange and North Shore Health Project each $2,500 for their projects that address food insecurity, education, and under-served and at-risk populations on Cape Ann.
"We wish to congratulate the six successful grant applicants and we would also like to commend and express our thanks to all of the Cape Ann area nonprofits that submitted proposals," said Ruth Pino, CACF's board president. "My fellow board members and I were greatly impressed by the quality of every grant application."
The CACF received a record 30 grant applications this year for its fourth annual funding cycle.
According to CACF, this is how the nonprofits will use their awards:
Backyard Growers, to maintain and adapt programs to support its food security mission and to meet the growing need for its services. This will include adapting school garden programs to deliver content to kindergartners to seventh-graders to coordinate with schools’ COVID-19 operating plans.
Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum, to support an online interactive curriculum that introduces Cape Ann students from a wide range of social and economic backgrounds to the local trades and histories associated with Salt Marsh Ecology, Shipbuilding and Shoe Making.
Manchester Summerstage Inc., to support three workshops — an introduction to musical theater, an audition workshop, and an introduction to stage management — to keep providing the live theater experience to participating Cape Ann students and audience members.
Maritime Gloucester, to support design and installation of permanent outdoor interactive learning stations along its pier. These will provide a destination point in the community and continue Maritime Gloucester's mission of education in maritime history, STEM science, and marine environmental literacy.
North Shore Health Project, to help shelter Cape Ann's homeless population and continue its nutrition programming.
Rockport Exchange, to support the 2020 season of the Rockport Farmers Market. The grant will help the Exchange meet expenses it would otherwise be unable to cover due to the cancellation of major events and anticipated fundraising, and the modifications it has had to make in its market season.
The foundation will present grants to each recipient at ceremonies that will be scheduled in the near future.
