While Round 12 of Community Preservation Committee grants for fiscal 2022 were approved by the City Council last month, an informational meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, will shed light on the 2023 round of funding, with the committee now accepting applications.
Tuesday’s informational hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 on Zoom.
The Community Preservation Act allows a city or town to adopt up to a 3% property tax surcharge with revenues matched by the state. The money can be used for open space preservation and historic sites, affordable housing and outdoor recreational facilities. Gloucester residents voted in 2008 to adopt the CPA with a 1% surcharge.
The committee is now accepting applications, with the Project Eligibility Forms due by March 7, completed applications due by May 2, with final application approval in January 2024. Funds become available in March 2024.
You can find more information at the Community Preservation Committee’s web page at https://gloucester-ma.gov/103/Community-Preservation-Committee.
The Zoom link for Tuesday’s informational hearing is https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/84067134380.