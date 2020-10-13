A public hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday evening to discuss the special permit for a project at 163 Atlantic Road, formerly part of Ocean View Inn property.
Bryan Melanson, owner of Woburn-based Melanson Development Group, which is developing the property, is seeking a special permit to construct a multi-family building with seven or more units, and a major project involving 11or more dwelling units on the Atlantic Road property.
He is being represented by attorney Deborah Eliason of Eliason Law Office, 63 Middle St.,
Melanson has withdrawn his request for special permits for building height in excess of 35 feet and reduction in distance between buildings. An Aug. 11 letter from Eliason to the City Council explained that the height of the buildings have been reduced to comply with the city zoning ordinance and plans for "building two" show it was relocated slightly to remove a view obstruction from a neighboring property.
“As a result of the height reduction and the slight relocation of the Building 2, the buildings are now also compliant with the required distance between buildings,” Eliason wrote in the letter.
When Melanson — as manager of 171 Atlantic Road LLC — purchased the Ocean View Inn property in 2018, as Eliason explained at the Sept 16 Planning and Development Subcommittee meeting, the buildings that were on-site were — and some of them still are — in a deteriorated state.
Since the purchase, the lots have been reconfigured into five lots — addresses of 163, 165, 167, 169, and 171— and Melanson has begun renovating the former conference center located at the corner of Atlantic Road and High Popples Road into a single-family home.
The application for a special permit is specific to 163 Atlantic Road, which is just one of the multiple addresses where Melanson intends to replace the deteriorated structures.
In just the last week, the former Ocean View Inn’s High Cliff Lodge, now named Oceana, was sold to a private buyer for $4.7 million.
Other buildings on the site of the former hotel, part of the “Aquarius on the Back Shore” housing development, that are in the works include SeaView, Nautica, Equinox, Neptune and Twilight.
“(The project) will bring an abandoned and deteriorating site back to life and make it once again a productive and vibrant part of the neighborhood,” Eliason wrote.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Public hearing for 163 Atlantic Road special permits during City Council meeting.
When: Tuesday, October 13 at 6 p.m.
Where: Zoom. Join from computer or smart device at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82694809302; or by phone, 1-312-626-6799 or 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 826 9480 9302