Company seeks to install cell tower near Essex salt marshes 

ESSEX — A new cell tower could be coming to downtown Essex, offering cell phone users a boost in reception.
Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater published a legal notice in the Gloucester Daily Times on Saturday, about its intent to install a 200-foot monopole antenna tower. The location of the proposed antenna was incorrectly listed at 3 Eastern Ave.; the company plans to build it on the North Shore Mini Storage of Essex property at 73 Eastern Ave.
“The company reached out and asked, ‘Can we land lease from you to put the tower up?’,” explained John Coughlin, who co-owns the property with his brother, Joseph. “They researched the area and found it was a dead zone. My understanding is they’re going to build it and reach out to carriers like Verizon or Comcast to lease it.” The site itself is nearby Essex’s salt marsh wetlands, which could pose issues connected to the town’s conservation efforts.
“It’s nowhere near ready for primetime,” said Wes Burnham, vice chairman of the Essex Planning Board, of Centerline’s plan. “They’ll have to go in front of the Conservation Commission and request several variances. There’s also a special permit process that the Planning Board will need to process. (Planning Board Chairwoman Kim Drake) is an abutter to the property, so she’ll need to recuse herself.”
Those who have environmental concerns about the project may notify the FCC before Tuesday, May 5, by visiting https://bit.ly/2Veq2Ue. Use the project’s file number, A1161960, when submitting comments.
