The three current and former employees who filed complaints against Gloucester’s mayor in recent months have yet to receive copies of an investigation that claims there is no evidence she violated the law.
A press release from the mayor's office last Tuesday afternoon announced that an investigation was conducted by Regina M. Ryan, of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions, LLC, on behalf of the city, of complaints filed against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. The complaints were filed by Harbormaster Thomas Ciarametaro Jr., Community Development Director Jill Cahill and former Human Resources Director Donna Leete.
The review found that evidence did not support claims of legal violations by the mayor, but that she did violate the city’s Standards for Professional Communication in the Workplace by using profane language. It also found that she violated city personnel confidentiality rules by discussing a complaint during a meeting with the complaining parties present, and also by discussing job performances with other employees.
In their formal complaints, Ciarametaro — who filed suit against the mayor in Essex Superior Court — and Cahill both accuse Romeo Theken of making abusive, harassing and inappropriate comments regarding race, religion and sexual orientation about city officials and employees and members of the public.
Last Tuesday afternoon, Romeo Theken posted the press release, along with a summary of Ryan’s findings and recommendations and her apology, to her Facebook account.
Asked why she didn't meet or speak with Ciarametaro, Cahill or Leete prior to posting that information, the mayor replied: “I had to follow protocol.”
She explained that her attorney, Leonard Kesten, told her the investigation’s summary was complete. He had gotten a copy from the city's outside counsel, Tom Mullen, a Lynnfield attorney who specializes in employment and municipal law and has handled various legal matters for the city over the years.
“I had a right (to view documents and talk with my attorney), and I was entitled to that,” Romeo Theken added.
Mullen, in an interview, said the city's current Human Resources director, Holly Dougwillo, recused herself from the situation because she is a mayoral appointee, so he was asked by the city to review the report and convey its findings to the three complainants.
The mayor said her attorney, Kesten, told her each party would get their own summary of the report. Kesten did not respond to a request for comment.
However, all three complainants told the Times they have not received Ryan’s written report, nor were they informed of the next step in an appeal process.
Cahill and Leete said they met with Mullen separately early last week to receive a verbal summary of the report's findings.
Ciaramatero’s attorney, Liam O'Connell, who represents the former harbormaster in a lawsuit against the city, said Wednesday that his client has not met with anyone regarding the report, they have not seen the report, and there is no scheduled meeting with the investigator to discuss the report.
Mullen's meetings
According to multiple emails that Mullen sent this month, he offered O’Connell the option of having an in-person meeting, receiving a statement by email, or waiving any such communication.
But O’Connell said a talk with Mullen doesn’t cut it.
“The only offer of meeting was for us to meet with the outside counsel attorney Mullen, whose conflict is obvious and apparent," O'Connell told the Times. "Pursuant to the city’s policy and common sense, we should be meeting with the Human Resources Department, as it’s intended to be unbiased, unlike Mullen, who represents the mayor’s interests."
Cahill said she met with Mullen last Monday, when he presented a summary of the report's findings. She added that she has not received a copy of Mullen's summary.
A day later — just hours before the mayor posted the city's press release to Facebook — Mullen met with Leete.
"Neither my attorney nor I were provided a copy of his written summary," Leete told the Times.
“Although my attorney has requested it, I have not received the full investigation report, nor have I received a copy of any portion of it or the summary prepared by attorney Tom Mullen, who explained that he was serving in the capacity of HR Director in verbally summarizing the summary,” Leete said.
Leete and Cahill both noted the mayor has not reached out to either of them to apologize for her actions.
Following policy
In an interview, Mullen explained that he gave copies of the report to the mayor and Chief Administrative Officer Frank Cousins, in line with the city’s Anti-Harassment and Discrimination Prevention Policy.
“For that reason, I sent a copy to each of them,” he said, adding that he also prepared a summary of the reports findings and recommendations.
Mullen said the city’s policy states the human resources director will meet with a complainant and respondent within five business day's of a report's conclusion to "notify them of the findings of the investigation, and inform them of the action being recommended."
“The policy does not call for the release of the report itself,” he said, explaining there is an appeal process within the policy that any complainant may use.
Mullen would not provide a copy of the full investigation report to the Times, saying he hasn't been authorized to do so and that disciplinary reports are considered personnel information that is exempt from state open records law.
Cahill told the Times that in her discussion with Mullen, he had explained that "in his opinion, no disciplinary action can be taken against a mayor except by the electorate."
Mullen said he has made his recommendation to the mayor and chief administrative officer, but the city's Anti-Harassment and Discrimination Policy doesn't provide for the public release of that recommendation.
Another complaint
Another investigation may be on the horizon, however, as Cahill late last week filed another complaint against the mayor.
Cahill told the Times she filed an additional complaint with Dougwillo that accuses Romeo Theken of violating the city's Social Media Policy by posting personnel documents to her three Facebook pages.
According to that policy, city employees are not allowed to post "conversations that occur within city government unless permission is granted by the participants of that conversation" or "rumors, political disputes, or personnel issues."
"I have requested that the posts be removed," Cahill said. But as of Thursday afternoon, "the personnel documents are still posted and I have not received a response from the HR director as to next steps of resolutions."
Trying to move forward
On Wednesday, Romeo Theken told the Times in a phone interview that she is sorry for hurting her friends, and she is moving forward.
“I apologize, as they were my friends, and I will take full responsibility that you have to separate friendship from leadership, and that's what I am doing,” she said.
“I don’t want to hurt people,” she said. “I got to remember that I am not down in the docks. ... I am a leader.”
Romeo Theken — who was accused in the three complaints of degrading, berating and threatening colleagues and members of the public — explained that she is working on using her "inside voice," as she is often loud.
“I have to re-train my brain to say even my inside voice is loud,” she said, noting she has been taking webinars and trainings. “So I am trying to do the training that is someone else's inside voice.”
She added that everyone needs to move forward for the sake of the city.
"We have so many things that we still need to do in this city," she said. "I am trying to find employees, so I don't want to put negativity out there because are you going to want to work for us? We are trying to find employees that are going to want to work in these businesses, and we want to bring people here.
"Let's do our jobs, let's move forward, and I have all respect for my employees, and I am sorry if I conducted myself in a way that I could have hurt them," Romeo Theken said. "It is not my intention to hurt anyone."
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.