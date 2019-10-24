BOSTON — State Comptroller Andrew Maylor wants the Governor's Council to know he's here to help.
Council members Robert Jubinville and Marilyn Devaney have been voting against authorizing the state's financial warrant at council meetings. They have opted not to explain why, and the warrant has won routine approvals on the eight-member panel.
In an Oct. 18 letter to councilors and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who usually chairs council meetings, Maylor explained that the warrant is assembled by his office and authorizes the state Treasury to pay the state's bills, including payroll.
"If it would be helpful, either a member of the leadership of the Comptroller's Office or I would welcome the opportunity to talk with any or all of you about the state's financial warrant," Maylor wrote. "We are happy to attend a meeting of the Governor's Council or confer individually as each member would deem helpful."
In addition to inquiries from the media, Councilors Eileen Duff of Gloucester and Joseph Ferreira have asked their fellow councilors to explain why they oppose the financial warrant's approval.
Councilor Christopher Iannella has defended Jubinville's position of opting against explaining his vote.
