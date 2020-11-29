For 30 years, Cape Ann resident Heather Falk worked and volunteered at Sawyer Free Library.
Her impact on Gloucester was not defined by the number of years she worked, but by how she chose to spend each day in those three decades
“Heather just loved her job at the Sawyer Free Library,” said Gloucester resident Gerri Kippen, Falk’s aunt. “She loved the patrons, the staff, and coming to work every day.”
Falk was known for her irresistible enthusiasm and time spent entertaining children in the library's Children's Room. For many years, she would host story time in that space.
Falk passed away on Feb. 7 after a brief illness.
In her honor and memory, the Friends of Sawyer Free Library — a community of library users whose fundraising activities support library programming and services — have purchased an AWE early literacy computer for Sawyer Free's Children’s Room in her name.
“Heather was a warm, kind, and encouraging person who deeply enjoyed making the lives of people that much larger through her work at the Library,” said Rebecca Aliberte, president of the Friends of the Sawyer Free Library. “This advanced learning station will help to continue Heather’s legacy by promoting early childhood literacy and prepare Gloucester’s youngest students for success in school and beyond.”
The new computer station is designed for children ages 2 to 8 with more than 70 educational software games and activities, including bilingual games.
“Heather would be very honored by this gift of the Friends in her name,” said Christy Rosso, the children’s librarian at Sawyer Free. “She was kind and friendly to everyone, touching all of us with her gentle spirit.”
As the local library at 2 Dale St.is now open for select onsite services, the new AWE station is available for use when visiting the Children’s Room. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Thursday when it is open from noon to 7 p.m.
