Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Low 39F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 39F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.