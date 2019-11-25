MANCHESTER — It's been five years since Manchester resident David Wood passed away, but friends and family are determined to keep their memories of him alive at Woodystock, a concert fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30.
The annual event will once again take place at the Amaral Bailey American Legion, 14 Church St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Singer/songwriters Chris Langathianos, Joe Wilkins and Dennis Monagle; Boston-based rockabilly performers Jittery Jack and Amy Griffin; and 80s alt-rock Jenny X will be taking the the stage.
Wood was a local lawyer and associate of the American Legion. He and his wife, Maryann, co-owned Al's Cafe, now known as The Black Arrow.
"He was only 44," said Stephen Laspesa, one of the four main organizers of Woodystock. "He left behind three young kids. We wanted to get his wife some money for Christmas time, so we got together three bands (for the first Woodystock). The event was unbelievable."
After two years, Woodystock began donating to other local families who recently had a major loss. This year, proceeds will benefit the surviving family members of John “Jack” Brophy Jr. and Ernie Parish. Brophy, the former owner of Brophy Plumbing and Heating and a retired Peabody firefighter, passed away in April at age 56, and Parish, 44, was Manchester native who lived in Calais, Vermont, at the time of his death in August.
"Ernie was one of my great friends growing up," Laspesa said. "He was a fun-loving kid, a real athlete. He loved skiing and snowboarding. I've also gotten to know Julie (Brophy's widow) a little bit through planning this years event."
In addition to live music, Woodystock will feature a 50/50 raffle and pizza will be served midway through the event. Those who cannot attend the event but would still like to donate may write checks out to "Woodystock" and mail them care of Stephen Laspesa at Manchester American Legion, P.O. Box A, Manchester, MA 01944.
IF YOU GO
What: The fifth annual Woodystock concert event, a fundraiser
Who's playing: Chris Langathianos, Joe Wilkins, Dennis Monagle, Jittery Jack, Amy Griffin and Jenny X.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Amaral Bailey American Legion, 14 Church St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
How much: Advance tickets, $20, available at the legion; $25 at the door.
