ROCKPORT — A concert by the seashore this weekend will benefit disabled veterans.
Rockport's American Legion Post 98 will present the fundraiser concert this Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., at the Legion bandstand by Back Beach, off Beach Street.
Award-winning vocalist and recent Rockport High School graduate Rhiannon Hurst will join local rock band TimeSync in performing selections from the Great American Songbook.
TimeSync features Arnie Rosen on guitar, Mike Ball on upright bass, Joe Picano on drums and Steve Niemi on saxophone.
Niemi, who is also a member of the Rockport Legion Band, organized the event to raise money for the legion's yearly outing.
"They take well over 100 disabled veterans out on the fishing boats," said Niemi. "Afterwards, there's a big dinner. They couldn't do it this year and last year because of COVID. I wanted to make sure they have sufficient funds to pay for the next outing."
Admission is free, and good-will donations will be collected at the event.
