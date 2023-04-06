A project to replace the small span over Walker Creek is scheduled to start the week of April 17, meaning drivers won’t be able to travel over the creek on Concord Street for the duration of the project, which is expected to last five months, the city posted on Facebook.
The City Council approved the project a few years ago, but it was delayed as National Grid worked to move a utility pole, according to an email from the mayor’s office, with information from Public Works Director Mike Hale.
The bridge is small, a single, 14-foot span timber beam bridge with an open steel grid deck adjacent to Sumner Street in West Gloucester. A sign at the bridge names it as the Laurence R. Parsons Memorial Bridge.
The bridge, curb to curb, has a width of 14 feet, 6 inches, and it carries one lane of traffic. The bridge was last reconstructed in 1972, 51 years ago. Bayside Engineering inspected it in January 2017. Since then and due to the poor rating of the footings and wingwalls, the bridge has had four Special Member Inspections to monitor the structure, with the latest being in January 2019, which Bayside Engineering completed for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The city applied for and won a grant through the state’s Small Bridge Program.
Anyone with questions about the project may call the Department of Public Works at 978-325-5600.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.