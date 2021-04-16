Gloucester’s general counsel has notified the City Council that he has “some serious concerns” after reading the drafted Code of Conduct Resolution put forward by six councilors.
General Counsel Chip Payson urged City Council Vice Chairwoman Val Gilman to “consider amending this document to reflect a sense of the City Council — as is appropriate — and avoid any overreach into elected officials (which includes the mayor), the boards/commissions and the administration as that is, at least as it pertains to the administration, a clear violation of the charter.”
Payson did not return the Times’ request for comment.
Six city councilors signed on to the proposed resolution that aims to construct a “productive working environment where everyone is striving for a sense of mutual respect, trust, collegiality, and inclusion, in an environment where things are going to get done, and done well.”
The resolution was drafted with insight from the codes of conduct from the Board of Selectmen/women Policy for Auburn, Holden's Selectboard, and the Policy Board of Selectmen in Southborough.
Payson raised three initial issues with the drafted resolution, all of which focus on the City Council’s authority under the city charter to hold others — such as administrators and members of boards and commissions — accountable for their actions.
Payson noted in his April 13 email to Gilman that the City Council cannot order administrations and boards/commissions to obey the proposed resolution “as they do not have the authority to make such a requirement (absent enacting an ordinance requiring the same that then must be signed by the mayor).”
He clarified, explaining that the council could require its own membership to comply with the code.
Secondly, Payson noted that most board and commission members "serve at the pleasure of the mayor" and so any "removal of the violator" would be up to the mayor in consultation with the board or commission chair and not the City Council.
Lastly, the drafted resolution calls for each elected official and appointed or reappointed board member to sign a statement that they have read the code of conduct.
Payson objected, saying that council cannot require that as it is outside the council’s authority.
City Council President Steve LeBlanc, who was copied in the email, forwarded Payson's concerns to the full council. He noted that these issues will be discussed at the city's Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee meeting scheduled for May 3.
