As of Friday, the city of Gloucester has 14 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
The details of the residents' ages and demographics were not released to the Times in time for publication.
"The Gloucester Health Department is actively working towards identifying and monitoring those individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as anyone with whom they have recently come in contact," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken wrote in an official update on Friday.
She added that the city's Health Department is working around the clock and is training medical workers to assist with contact tracing and case monitoring — now with the necessary personal protective equipment to ensure everyone's safety.
"Gloucester is well prepared for this emergency situation," Romeo Theken wrote. "I'm in constant discussions with state and federal officials to ensure Gloucester concerns are addressed and met."
As the city anticipates the number of confirmed cases to rise as tests become more accessible, Romeo Theken is advising that everyone within the city adhere to the state Department of Public Health's "stay at home" advisory.
"Being outdoors is good. So take a minute and get outside. Let the sun shine on your face. Go for a walk or sit on your porch. But please keep a safe distance from anyone else," she wrote. "Your mental and physical health are important during this time."
