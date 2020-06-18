BEVERLY — A Democratic candidate for Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District is hosting a town hall tonight at 7 p.m. on LGBTQ+ rights in celebration of Pride Month.
Angus McQuilken, the candidate will be joined by a group of well known leaders and voices for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights from across the district.
Among those joining him will be Cheryl Jacques, a former state senator and former president of the Human Rights Campaign; Jennifer Chrisler, former executive director of the Family Equality Council; Bob Demers of Tewksbury; Kimberly Martin-Epstein of Swampscott; and Stacia Laroche of Boxford.
Interested person can tune in at 7 tonight on Facebook live at "Angus McQuilken for Congress."