This year, Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. With world events impacting the ability to gather in person, many Veterans Day events have been canceled or modified to a virtual format for 2020, including on Cape Ann.
On a day dedicated to honoring those who have served the United States, Cape Ann will hear from a man who has served in many different roles both seaside and abroad and Congressman Seth Moulton will host his annual veterans town hall. On Tuesday, the Eastern Essex Department of Veteran Services will host a presentation on veterans benefits.
Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley will be the guest speaker in Cape Ann's Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony, which is scheduled to air on Comcast Channel 12 and 1623 Studios' YouTube channel on Wednesday, Nov. 11, multiple times throughout the day.
“Veterans Day has and will remain a significant day of celebration for our Cape Ann communities,” said Adam Curcuru, the district director of Cape Ann Veterans Services, which represents veterans in Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester. “However distant this year may feel, our communities are dedicated to ensuring that we honor and celebrate our veterans virtually.”
Conley, who became Gloucester’s police chief in March 2019, is no stranger to service.
In 1987, he was inducted into the U.S. Army after which he completed Basic Infantry, Airborne School, the Ranger Indoctrination Program and Ranger School.
Conley would then be assigned to the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.
While serving with the Rangers, Conley participated in Operation Just Cause, conducting a nighttime parachute assault to secure airfields in Panama. Following his active-duty service, Conley joined the Rhode Island National Guard, serving with the 173rd Long Range Surveillance Detachment until 1998.
Conley has been awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Ranger Tab, Army Parachutist Wings with Gold Combat Star, British and Jordanian Parachutist wings, Foreign Expeditionary Medal with Arrowhead Device, Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.
The decorated soldier began his law enforcement career in 1992 as a deputy sheriff with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. Two years later, in 1994, he was joined the Chelsea Police Department where he worked as a patrol officer, detective, narcotics sergeant and internal affairs investigator.
In addition to the digital service which will be filmed at City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium, Cape Ann Veterans Services is planning a drive-by parade past Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St in Gloucester, and Den-Mar Health and Rehabilitation Center, 44 South St. in Rockport.
The community is encouraged to participate in the drive-by through lining up at 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. on Dr. Osman Babson Road (bottom end by O’Maley Innovation Middle School) with decorated cars and signs and drive by the residents of both nursing homes. After visiting Seacoast, the drive-by will re-group at Rockport High on Jerden's Lane for a drive-by of Den-Mar.
“Social isolation has been one of many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon us,” Curcuru said. “The office of Cape Ann Veterans Services has been working diligently to ensure our veterans in our local nursing homes are not forgotten.”
On Tuesday, the Eastern Essex Department of Veteran Services, which represents veterans in Essex, Ipswich and other towns, will present a Zoom presentation on veterans benefits. Karen Tyler, the department's veteran service officer, will discuss Local Benefit Chapter 115 for low-income veterans and surviving spouses; enrollment in VA Healthcare; service-connected disability claims; VA benefit aid and attendance; Welcome Home bonus; Agent Orange; and more. Questions will be welcome. Those interested may join Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3n5L5Dt or by dialing 1-646-876-9923 or 1-997-2148-1884. Passcode is 104214.
Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, will hold his annual Veterans Town Hall event online Wednesday at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. More information may be found at www.facebook.com/RepMoulton.
On Wednesday, public schools; city, town, state and federal offices; public libraries, post offices, and most banks will be closed. Restaurants, convenience stores, liquor stores, retail stores will be open. Trash pickup will be delayed one day and transfer stations will be closed. The MBTA is operating on a regular weekday schedule.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony
When and where: Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. on 1623 Studios' YouTube Channel, and noon on its Facebook Page; and 10 a.m., 3 and 8 p.m. on Comcast Channel 12.