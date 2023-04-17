ESSEX — Essex is among the fewer than half of Massachusetts towns that do not have a conservation bylaw. Members of the town’s Conservation Commission want that to change.
As such, the Conservation Commission has proposed Article 17 to amend the town’s bylaws by adding the “Essex Conservation Bylaw,” to be heard at annual Town Meeting on Monday, May 1. The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
Of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, all but 138 have some form of conservation bylaw, commissioners said in a March 20 letter to Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen.
Essex, they point out in the letter, lacks a formal conservation bylaw.
Commissioners wrote that anyone who has ever crossed the Causeway or eaten at a local restaurant is aware the town of Essex’s biggest asset is its natural beauty.
“The town’s extensive salt marshes, dune ecosystems, shellfish beds, herring run, rivers, lakes and ponds are that attraction that both fill our shops and restaurants and keep generations returning home to live and raise their families,” reads the letter.
“In a town and coastal community where you are likely to run into more of your neighbors ‘down river’ than anywhere else, conserving our community’s natural areas are of paramount importance.”
Cliff Ageloff, co-chair of the Conservation Commission, said last week that the bylaw proposal is something that is wanted by Essex residents. He added a recent survey shows residents want such protections for the town’s natural resources.
In the letter, commissioners point to a March 2022 poll of more than 400 residents that indicated 72% said a bylaw should be adopted, with 19%indicating “Maybe, I want more information.”
“It’s overdue,” said Ageloff. “It’s long overdue. It’s a first step and lays out a framework.”
Community engagement
Ageloff said the measure extend the abutter notification requirement out to 300 feet, from its current distance of only 100 feet, bringing more people into the process.
The conservation measure, he said, is being introduced as a response to what Essex residents want for their outdoor spaces.
“We haven’t increased our jurisdiction by expanding the buffer zone or by proposing any new regulations within it,” he said.
In the article, voters will consider whether to establish criteria and requirements for activities within the wetland resource areas of the town. The measure will provide the town a greater degree of environmental protection than is available under state law.
Ageloff said the measure should serve “as an organic” process to provide feedback from the community about what expectations residents might have for the bylaw protections.
Over the years, the Conservation Commission has raised the question of whether it made sense to have a conservation bylaw in Essex.
“Over this time, it has become clear to the commission that a bylaw would add clarity to many of the topics the commission faces and provide a greater degree of protection for the town’s natural resources than is currently provided by using only state law,” says the letter sent to Pereen. “The residents of Essex want a bylaw.”
“It’s about diversity of voices,” Ageloff said. “Plus, we hear from what our neighbors what is going on. It’s a way of keeping people informed. The community seems to be in support of introducing wetlands protections.
“It’s not something the Conservation Committee just dreamed up,” he added.
According to the bylaw proposal, approximately 3,435 acres of Essex are recognized as unique natural and human resources worthy of concern and protection for economic, recreational and environmental significance as part of the Parker River, Essex Bay Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC).
The full text of proposed bylaw and the letter to Pereen is available at the town clerk’s office in Town Hall and on the town website, www.essexma.org.
Besides Ageloff, the Conservation Commissioners are Co-Chair Kevin Cooke, Thomas Barrieau, Sharon DeMeo and Bill Levy. There are two vacancies on the commission.
