MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, already protecting more than 1,600 acres in Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex, has just added an additional 20 acres in Manchester’s Western Woods.
The trust’s protected property in the Western Woods now totals 175 acres.
Plus, the possible acquisition of a 20-acre parcel in Essex is in offing.
“MECT has been interested in acquiring 20 acres on the northern boundary of the Wilderness Conservation Area, off the unpaved section of Rocky Hill Road, for decades,” said Ani Sarkisian, Manchester Essex Conservation Trust (MECT) communications and engagement coordinator.
The owner of the property has a tentative plan to develop the Rocky Hill Road parcel and construct town houses as part of a comprehensive 40B development. According to MECT, extensive soil testing has already taken place at the site.
At the same time, the owner is said to love the land, saying it reminds him of his childhood in Vermont.
“The owner is willing to work with us to conserve it if we can act quickly to purchase it,” Sarkisian said.
Patrice Murphy, MECT executive director, said preservation of the Western Woods is vital to protecting the local watershed.
The recent land acquisition is located in the general area of the Owls Nest Trail, which is marked with blue blazes, and a trailhead at 25 Crooked Lane in Manchester. The new area can be reached by walking the Hemlock Glen Trail, with red blazes, onto the Owl’s Nest Trail to the left, Sarkisian said.
“Many people have enjoyed hiking and biking on the trail for many years,” Murphy said. “It’ll be permanently protected, now that we know those trails will be open to the public.”
In 2005, the trust initiated the “Save Our Woods” campaign to purchase land for conservation in Manchester and Essex. The effort resulted in the permanent protection of land in northern Manchester up to Rocky Hill Road in Essex.
“Purchasing these 20 acres helps complete the puzzle, so to speak, and will lock in the conservation of a majority of the remaining woodlots as a nearly contiguous wildlife habitat, open to the public for recreation, exploration and enjoyment,” said Sarkisian. “After this Rocky Hill Road project is complete, we’ll be ready to continue to conserve critical wildlife habitat.”
But the acquisition of the 20-acre Rocky Hill Road parcel will use the final dollars raised in the organization’s 2005 Save Our Woods campaign, leaving the group with a funding gap in advance of the anticipated June closing of the land deal.
To continue its conservation work in a competitive real estate market, MECT has launched a new $5 million capital campaign, renewing the prior Save Our Woods effort.
Sarkisian said those wanting to contribute to the project may do so by going to www.mect.org/saveourwoods.
“Now is the time to preserve these precious natural spaces and their stories,” she said. “We need the community’s help to add another piece to the puzzle.”
Sarkisian said the woods, especially in Manchester and Essex, are often small parcels of conservation land and privately-owned property that fit together like a puzzle.
“When you are hiking or biking in the woods, it’s hard to know whether you’re traveling over a parcel that can be developed by the owner someday,” she said.
The threat of development lends a sense of urgency to the work of the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust. Sarkisian pointed to the recent 20-acre Western Woods acquisition.
“Securing that parcel was a fabulous way to start the year,” she said. “We need your help to do it again with another 20 acres in Essex and to continue our mission in the future.”
