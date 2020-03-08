Construction starts for Essex public safety site  

ESSEX — The Essex Shipbuilding Museum has successfully saved the 18th century Cogswell Grant barn on John Wise Avenue from demolition, just in time for the construction to begin the new Public Safety building.
The barn was taken apart piece by piece by a team of volunteer workers and preservationists, an effort that cost $50,000 in private and public donations. The structure was originally scheduled to be torn down to make room for construction of the town's combined police and fire department facility before the Essex Shipbuilding Museum got involved. Now that the barn is off the premises, the town is laying down concrete for public safety building.
"They've been pouring walls for the past two to three weeks," said site superintendent Mike Reynolds of G&R Construction at the building site late Friday afternoon. "It's coming along. Before that they were hammering ledges for three weeks. I'm getting ready to start the interior plumbing in about a week. Two weeks from now it will all look different. By April 1 the walls should be done and they'll be pouring in the basement floor."
Meanwhile, the museum is preserving the pieces of the barn in preparation to reconstruct it on site.
"Thank you all for your generous contributions large and small and to those who volunteered their time, energy, sweat and equipment to make this happen," said museum President David Driscoll in a statement sent out to supporters.
According to Driscoll, the museum is working to "finish our site plan in order to incorporate the structure into the current Waterline Center and the Evelina M. Goulart (a 1927 fish schooner) to create a unified structure that tells the story of Essex as a society and as the juggernaut of the schooner building industry as it once was."
However, Museum Operations Administrator Chris Stepler said the second phase of the project is still being discussed "at a museum and board level."
"This summer we will be repairing some the (barn's) timbers on site," he continued. "Over the decades, water came in and damaged some of the wood. We will be taking care of that to have the barn stand up. It's a prerequisite."
The costs to rebuild the barn without water, electrical and HVAC services is estimated to cost around $200,000, Stepler said. To reconstruct the barn into a usable space, it may cost somewhere between $500,000 to $700,000.
Museum Director Ted Watkinson previously told the Times that the museum will seek state grants and donations from private historical preservation groups to help fund the project. There will also be fundraisers and other opportunities for the public to donate as well, Stepler confirmed.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
