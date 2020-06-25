Gloucester is about to get a whole lot sweeter.
The Sweet Truck — Ice Cream & More, an ice cream truck run by two North Shore mothers, are wheeling into Gloucester this Friday to provide contactless ice cream delivery straight to residents' doorsteps.
Ordering for Gloucester deliveries will be open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26.
"We pride ourselves on making each and every private event —the best possible experience," reads The Sweet Truck's official website. "Whether it is a traditional truck favorites like the Choco Taco by Klondike or a Two Ball Screwball, or one of our custom menu offerings like Mochi Ice Cream or a low-calorie options, there is literally something for everyone."
The truck also offers gluten-free, dairy-free and organic dessert options.
The Sweet Truck also delivers to Essex, Rockport, Beverly, Boxford, Danvers, Ipswich, Marblehead. Newburyport, Peabody, Salem and Topsfield.
Advanced orders are required, which can be scheduled by call or text to 781-732-9200 or by going to https://bit.ly/2BdGFrR.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.