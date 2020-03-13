Here is a list of the latest closures, cancellations and postponements on Cape Ann prompted by concern of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. If you items to add, please contact Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; please include a phone number.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is postponing two upcoming events: the March 21st Bach Birthday Concert and April 19th The Endurance of Hope, narrated concert in commemoration of the Holocaust presented in collaboration with Temple Ahavat Achim. Both will be held at a later date when it is again safe for large indoor events. All advance ticket purchases will be honored.
The Harbor Village groundbreaking set for March 20 will now take place when the mixed use project at 206 Main St. is finished. The project will bring 30 units of affordable housing to Gloucester where Cameron's restaurant once stood.
Maritime Gloucester will be temporarily closed through March 29. Public programs, meetings, and events will be postponed and rescheduled where possible. Updates on future decisions will be made through social media and the maritimegloucester.org website. Email to info@maritimegloucester.org will be monitored.
Old Sloop Coffeehouse has canceled the concert by Martyn Joseph set for March 21 at First Congregational Church of Rockport.
Rockport Music has decided to cancel all Shalin Liu Performance Center events through the end of March.
Cancelled events include:
March 13 (tonight): Carbon Leaf
March 14: Met Opera broadcast Der Fliegende Hollander
March 20: Met encore showing Porgy and Bess
March 21: Mari Black
March 22: The Bad Plus
March 27: Adam Ezra Group
March 28: 10,000 Maniacs
March 31: Berklee's Sensory Friendly Recital
There are additional closings already in April, including the Boston Children's Chorus and the NEC Jazz Sextet.
"We are happy to provide refunds on ticket purchases or credit you for a future performance," an announcement from Rockport Music said. "Please note that the closure of the Shalin Liu Performance Center and the cancellation of concerts will have a major impact on ticket revenue that is critical to our continued operation. We hope you might consider, when possible, turning your ticket purchase into a gift to Rockport Music as opposed to taking a refund, for which you will receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value."
Trinity Congregational Church, 70 Middle St., is cancelling Sunday Services on March 15 and 22. All church-related meetings such as Choir Practice, Linus Blankets, Bible Study, etc, are also cancelled. Harvest Meals will continue as takeout. There will be no seated meals. As of right, now AA meetings will still be held at their regularly scheduled times.
Previously canceled or postponed events, in alphabetical order:
1623 Studios, Cape Ann's media center, has cancelled all events, classes, and shoots until further notice. In an email, representatives from 1623 Studios explained its offices on 11 Pleasant St. will be closed and they "encourage members to work with our staff via email or phone."
Beeman Elementary School's spring play, scheduled for Friday evening, has been canceled, Principal Jodie Gennodie told parents in a phone call. She said the decision was made in consultation with the superintendent Thursday morning. School leaders hope to reschedule later in the year.
"We were ready to perform and just made a last minute decision," Gennodie said. "We hope to have it at a later date and will watch how things unfold."
Brunch and information fair open to all Cape Ann veterans, scheduled for this Sunday, has been canceled.
More than 200 veterans were expected at the sixth annual Welcome Home Initiative, said Adam Curcuru, director of Cape Ann Veterans Services which had organized the event in conjunction with the Gloucester Elks Lodge 892 and and the United Veterans Council.
"We had no contingency plans for something like this, so for now it's canceled," Curcuru said, when asked if the event might be postponed.
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce postponed the Business After Hours at Backyard Growers, which was moved from Thursday to May 13, and cancelled NextGen's Business Speed Networking Event on March 19.
Cape Ann Museum has decided to temporarily close and postpone events and programming for at least two weeks as of March 13 to protect the health and well-being of members, staff, volunteers, and visitors. The announcement comes as many other museums and cultural institutions across the state announce similar temporary closures.
"In light of the current situation, the museum has decided to postpone the opening celebration of the Cape Ann Museum Green and Collections Center scheduled for June 20, 2020. The museum is greatly looking forward to sharing this new and important site with the community and we will be working to set a rescheduled date for the opening celebration soon," said museum director Oliver Bark in announcing the closure.
Museum leadership will monitor the situation closely to determine when the museum can safely re-open and programming can resume.
Eric Colville concert on Friday night at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck in Gloucester has been canceled.
Essex County Community Foundation announced plans Tuesday to make its 11th annual Institute for Trustees, the region’s largest all-day nonprofit leadership conference, a virtual event. The decision was motivated by the rising health concerns to all people in Essex County, but also to protect the stability of our region’s nonprofit organizations by protecting the health of their leaders, the ECCF said in announcing the change. Deadline to register for Saturday's conference is Friday at 5 p.m.
Friday Night Bingo hosted by the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is canceled until further notice.
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is postponing its March 25 Member Mixer. A new date will be announced.
Manchester Historical Museum will not be holding its "Manchester 101" lecture and reception next Thursday, March 19. Staff will instead record the lecture and post it at a time to be announced so everyone can still enjoy it without the possibility of spreading germs. The museum's free family program on March 21 about "wee folk" is slated to happen with health precautions in place, but the museum says to stay tuned.
The Peter Anastas Tribute on March 21 has been postponed. Diana McCloy of Literary Cape Ann said the organization has reserved the Shalin Liu Peformance Center in Rockport for May 23 and will update the public as the date gets closer.
The Power of Play slated for March 22 has been canceled by its organizer, the Gloucester Education Foundation. "We're confident that this is the best way to keep everyone safe," organizers said, "and promise that Power of Play will be back and better than ever as soon as we can make that happen!"
Rockport Art Association and Museum will close for the next two weeks "in lieu of the ongoing public health crisis centered on the coronavirus." The closure suspends all indoor classes, workshops, demonstrations, lectures, functions, exhibition openings, and museum viewing. All outdoor classes may continue as planned, depending upon the decision of the instructor giving the class, the art association said.
The art association said it will revisit the closure prior to March 24.
Rockport Democratic Town Committee was to meet Saturday in the Brenner Room of the Rockport Public Library for a regular meeting followed by a caucus to elect representatives to attend the May 30th State Convention. The meeting and caucus are canceled. No word on if or when they will be rescheduled.
Rockport Town Meeting will move from its scheduled date on April 4 to an as-of-yet specified date in May, according to selectmen.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, has canceled services this Sunday, March 15, and next, March 22. It has also called off a free community meal planned for the evening of Wednesday, March 18, at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, has been canceled.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.
