Gloucester and Manchester have joined Rockport and Essex in closing all municipal buildings the public given the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19.
Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, City Hall, City Hall Annex, Cape Ann Veterans Services Office, and the Department of Public Works Administrative Offices will be closed to the public or at least the next two weeks, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in prepared statement.
Manchester Town Hall offices, Manchester Public Library and Manchester Essex Regional schools will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, until rescinded by a further order. Going forward all board and committee meetings will be conducted virtually. The town will announce the details.
All Gloucester public schools, the Rose Baker Senior Center, the Lyceum & Sawyer Free Library, Talbot Rink and Newhall Stadium are all closed until at least April 7.
During this time, offices in both the city and town will be minimally staffed to provide core municipal services. Departments will continue to be available by phone and email to respond to inquiries, manage on-line requests.
Gloucester officials in some instances may arrange for pick-up of materials/documents. If there is an unavoidable need to conduct business in person with a city department, individuals can call the respective department in advance to schedule an appointment.
Residents may conduct many transactions online at Gloucester’s website, gloucester-ma.gov, or Manchester's, manchester.ma.us
Police, Fire, Harbormaster and Public Works departments will remain active during this time period. Trash and recycling pickup services remain on schedule.
The related updates from the City of Gloucester and Town of Manchester have more information
Here is a list of the latest closures, cancellations and postponements on Cape Ann prompted by concern of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. If you items to add, please contact Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; please include a phone number.
Gloucester District Court is closed today and Tuesday.
Magnolia Cribbage League, which usually meets on Wednesdays at the JD Myers Pub in Magnolia, is cancelled for the foreseeable future. Andy Heinze will alert members when it resumes.
Manchester Annual Town Meeting is being postponed until May 2020.
Manchester Council on Aging programs are canceled until further notice.
Manchester Hazardous Waste Day planned for April 4 has been postponed indefinitely.
Manchester Parks and Recreation programs have been canceled until further notice.
Masconomo Park Playground in Manchester is closed until further notice.
Massachusetts Environmental Police have canceled all safe boating courses through May 1.
Previously canceled or postponed events, in alphabetical order:
1623 Studios, Cape Ann's media center, has cancelled all events, classes, and shoots until further notice. In an email, representatives from 1623 Studios explained its offices on 11 Pleasant St. will be closed and they "encourage members to work with our staff via email or phone."
The Archives Department at City Hall is closed for at least two weeks. If you require assistance from this department please call the Mayor’s Office.
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce postponed the Business After Hours at Backyard Growers, which was moved from Thursday to May 13, and cancelled NextGen's Business Speed Networking Event on March 19.
Cape Ann Museum has decided to temporarily close and postpone events and programming for at least two weeks as of March 13 to protect the health and well-being of members, staff, volunteers, and visitors. The announcement comes as many other museums and cultural institutions across the state announce similar temporary closures.
"In light of the current situation, the museum has decided to postpone the opening celebration of the Cape Ann Museum Green and Collections Center scheduled for June 20, 2020. The museum is greatly looking forward to sharing this new and important site with the community and we will be working to set a rescheduled date for the opening celebration soon," said museum director Oliver Bark in announcing the closure.
Museum leadership will monitor the situation closely to determine when the museum can safely re-open and programming can resume.
Cape Ann Veterans Services has canceled its Friday networking meetings and plan to mail out Chapter 115 Benefits checks for the foreseeable future.
Essex County Greenbelt Association has canceled all events through Saturday, April 16.
Essex has closed all its town buildings to the public. Anyone needing to do business with the town is asked to call or email the appropriate department; contact information may be found on the town's website, essexma.org.
Friday Night Bingo hosted by the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is canceled until further notice.
The Gloucester Lyceum & Sawyer Free Library remains open but some meetings and events have been postponed or canceled. Please check their calendar for updates.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is postponing two upcoming events: the March 21st Bach Birthday Concert and April 19th The Endurance of Hope, narrated concert in commemoration of the Holocaust presented in collaboration with Temple Ahavat Achim. Both will be held at a later date when it is again safe for large indoor events. All advance ticket purchases will be honored.
Gloucester Public Schools are closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16, to undergo deep cleanings. All school field trips — out-of-state and in-state — and all school events have been canceled through and including May 3. Talbot Rink and Newell Stadium are also closed for two weeks beginning Sunday, March 14.
Halibut Point State Park Visitor Center, Gott Avenue in Rockport, has been closed through April 1 by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Additionally, during the temporary closure all associated events at this locations are canceled.
The Harbor Village groundbreaking event set for March 20 will now take place when mixed use project at 206 Main St. is finished. The project will bring 30 units of affordable housing to Gloucester where Cameron's restaurant once stood.
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is postponing its March 25 Member Mixer. A new date will be announced.
Manchester Historical Museum will not be holding its "Manchester 101" lecture and receptionThursday, March 19. Staff will instead record the lecture and post it at a time to be announced so everyone can still enjoy it without the possibility of spreading germs. The museum's free family program on March 21 about "wee folk" is slated to happen with health precautions in place, but the museum says to stay tuned.
Manchester Public Library has canceled all events through the end of the month. The library itself will remain open.
Maritime Gloucester will be temporarily closed through March 29. Public programs, meetings, and events will be postponed and rescheduled where possible. Updates on future decisions will be made through social media and the maritimegloucester.org website. Email to info@maritimegloucester.org will be monitored.
Old Sloop Coffeehouse has canceled the concert by Martyn Joseph set for March 21 at First Congregational Church of Rockport.
The Peter Anastas Tribute on March 21 has been postponed. Diana McCloy of Literary Cape Ann said the organization has reserved the Shalin Liu Peformance Center in Rockport for May 23 and will update the public as the date gets closer.
The Power of Play slated for March 22 has been canceled by its organizer, the Gloucester Education Foundation. "We're confident that this is the best way to keep everyone safe," organizers said, "and promise that Power of Play will be back and better than ever as soon as we can make that happen!"
Red Cross Heroes Breakfast, scheduled for March 26, is canceled. The Red Cross plans to recognize its heroes and sponsors at its local annual meeting in June, if conditions permit. The Red Cross will post videos of select heroes whom it will honor on its webpage and on Red Cross of Massachusetts social media channels.
Rockport has closed its Town Hall, Town Hall Annex, Rockport Public Library, Community House and Council on Aging, T-Wharf Harbormaster Office and Public Restrooms, and Rockport public schools through March 27.
Rockport Art Association and Museum will close for the next two weeks "in lieu of the ongoing public health crisis centered on the coronavirus." The closure suspends all indoor classes, workshops, demonstrations, lectures, functions, exhibition openings, and museum viewing. All outdoor classes may continue as planned, depending upon the decision of the instructor giving the class, the art association said.
The art association said it will revisit the closure prior to March 24.
Rockport Music has decided to cancel all Shalin Liu Performance Center events through the end of March.
Canceled events include the Met encore showing "Porgy and Bess" on March 20, Mari Black on March 21, The Bad Plus on March 22, Adam Ezra Group on March 27, 10,000 Maniacs onMarch 28 and Berklee's Sensory Friendly Recital on March 31.
There are additional closings already in April, including the Boston Children's Chorus and the NEC Jazz Sextet.
"We are happy to provide refunds on ticket purchases or credit you for a future performance," an announcement from Rockport Music said. "Please note that the closure of the Shalin Liu Performance Center and the cancellation of concerts will have a major impact on ticket revenue that is critical to our continued operation. We hope you might consider, when possible, turning your ticket purchase into a gift to Rockport Music as opposed to taking a refund, for which you will receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value."
Rockport Council on Aging has canceled all events and classes through the end of the month.
Rockport Public Library is closed and has canceled all events through the end of the month.
Rockport Town Meeting will move from its scheduled date on April 4 to an as-of-yet specified date in May, according to selectmen.
Rockport Transfer Station will remain open normal hours but the swap shop, book barn, and office trailers will be closed to the public.
The Rocky Neck Art Colony has determined that the safest course of action for the protection of members and staff is to close the Cultural Center to the public until it becomes advisable to reopen.
The following events at The Cultural Center at Rocky Neck are canceled: The BigTiny art making workshops scheduled for March 21; Monday afternoon Life Drawing sessions for the time being; and Mahjong until the center reopens. "Elements: Nature in Art" has been removed for the schedule this year.
"Rocky Neck Now 2020" will be extended after the Center reopens, with "Beyond Likeness" scheduled to follow.
Postponed with dates to be announced are The Big Tiny event, likely to be in fall; Pastels with Susan Ellis workshop on March 18; and The Run/Walk & Team Challenge 5k on May 3.
"Recognizing that the arts are an essential outlet and emotional comfort for many of us, we have already begun the work of providing art, entertainment and visibility for our members through on-line resources," the center said.
Rose Baker Senior Center is closed to the public. All activities have been canceled until further notice, including tax and SHINE appointments.
Trinity Congregational Church, 70 Middle St., is cancelling Sunday Services on March 22. All church-related meetings such as Choir Practice, Linus Blankets, Bible Study, etc, are also cancelled. Harvest Meals will continue as takeout. There will be no seated meals. As of right, now AA meetings will still be held at their regularly scheduled times.
Unchain Our Democracy, a presentation by Frank Kashner on March 24, part of the Daring Democracy Series sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, has been canceled.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, has canceled services Sunday, March 22. It has also called off a free community meal planned for the evening of Wednesday, March 18, at the church.
