Contractor identified in Rockport blast

ROCKPORT — Details about the unplanned explosion on Jerden’s Lane on Wednesday are beginning to emerge.
The explosion, which took place a few minutes after 11 a.m. at a work site near the heavily wooded end of Jerden’s Lane, left at least one man with minor injuries and damaged a car and two large excavators that had been working in the area.
The Charlton-based company, Rock Splitters Inc., was hired to do some site work on a project taking place at 72 Jerden’s Lane Extension, and was drilling and blasting, according to Michelle Rowe, the business manager for the Rockport Police Department, citing information provided by the Rockport sergeant on duty Wednesday.
Rowe said the company had permits issued by the Rockport Fire Department and that a fire detail was on scene at the time of the incident.
Brian Decot, president of Rock Splitters Inc., defended his company’s practices. On Thursday he said the blasting work was aimed at removing ledge in the area.
“We’re a blasting company with a phenomenal reputation,” Decot said of Rock Splitters, which has operated since 1979. “We really don’t know what happened. The first blast in the morning went perfectly.”
Decot said he expected the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services to investigate the accident. Rowe said that agency would lead the investigation.
“The process is the state Fire Marshal is in charge of that,” Decot said.
Damage that resulted from the blast will be paid for by the company’s insurance company, Decot said. In addition, he said, the specific employee on the project responsible for setting off the detonation may lose his license.
“We’re not happy about it,” Decot said. “We have a great reputation. We’re planning to finish the job. We always do. We don’t leave anyone behind.”
Officials at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also were notified about the explosion, Rowe said.
The man injured in the blast was hit by “flyrock,” pieces of rock sent into the air by the blast, according to first responders at the scene Wednesday.
“The worker has a small laceration on the top of his head and declined transport to the hospital,” Rowe said.
Two excavators belonging to Miller Golf Co., which was not involved in the blasting work, were badly damaged as a result of the blast, a Miller Golf spokewoman said.
Rowe said a Toyota Camry, owned by one of the workers on the project and parked in the area, also sustained extensive damage.
In addition, a nearby power line was damaged, she said, adding National Grid had been notified. A National Grid official was observed arriving at the scene only moments after the blast.
After the incident, calls came into E.C. Akerley Drilling & Blasting of Gloucester, thinking that blasting company had been involved in the accident.
Edward Akerley said reports his company was involved in the project are not true.
“I’m sorry there was such a mishap but we had no part in it,” he said.
The Miller Golf spokeswoman also said her company had received calls, and echoed Akerley, saying her company had nothing to do with the blasting work.
The Rockport Planning Board in April endorsed a drainage plan for the development at 72 Jerden’s Lane Extension. The site plan for the project was approved about nine years ago by the Planning Board, for a home, a garage and barn.
The property is a long and thin parcel adjacent to two other properties upon which homes have been built. It is also close to Sawmill Brook and Rockport High School.
The blast came in advance of a series of planned explosions as part of the project to build a new Department of Public Works facility in Rockport at 2 DPW Way. Blasting on that site was to begin Thursday.
