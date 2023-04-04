For those interested in learning more about Cape Ann’s current and future hurricane risk from one of the nation’s top atmospheric scientists, the first virtual lecture in the Cape Ann Conversations series is scheduled for this Wednesday, April 5.
The virtual lecture by Kerry Emanuel, MIT professor emeritus of atmospheric science, will feature time for questions from the audience, It will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Emanuel will review the history of hurricanes affecting Cape Ann and describe how modern science is shedding new light on current and future risk to the region as climate warms and sea level rises. New techniques for projecting future hurricane risk can provide residents and local leaders with information that can serve as a basis for intelligent choices for dealing with severe storms in a changing climate.
“Cape Ann has a long history of severe storms,” said Emanuel in a prepared statement. “The written history dates back to the Great Colonial Hurricane of 1635, which affected much of coastal New England. Among many individual tragedies, it wrecked a small barque off Cape Ann, leaving as its only survivors Anthony Thacher and his wife, who swam to the rock now known as Thacher Island. But it has been many years since a major hurricane affected Cape Ann and most of its current residents have not experienced a strong hurricane.”
“Is Cape Ann prepared for the next major storm?” Emanuel asked.
This virtual lecture is the first in a series of Cape Ann Conversations: Changing Coastal Communities, hosted by Harvard University Graduate School of Design’s Office for Urbanization. These lectures are a portion of the ongoing multi-year climate adaptation research project for Cape Ann, undertaken in collaboration with the Cape Ann Climate Coalition, TownGreen2025, Water Alliance, the City of Gloucester, and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
You may register for the virtual lecture at www.bit.ly/capeann1.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.