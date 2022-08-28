The Gloucester Police Department’s Kops-N-Kids Youth Anglers program spent the afternoon on dry land Friday as it wrapped up the season.
The police officers treated the kids to a cookout at the Harbormaster’s Office on Harbor Loop and gave out some prizes. Between kids and families, more than 150 people participated in the program to break down barriers and share in the glories of saltwater fishing. Life vests and fishing gear were provided, along with instruction from officers on baiting hooks, casting, and releasing fish.
Among the prize winners were Aiden Ferrelli for biggest fish and Tyler Orlando for smallest fish.
Supporters of the program are the First Responders Children’s Foundation, Christian Daigly of Daigly Landscaping who provided money for the program’s T-shirts; Bass Pro Shops, Three Lantern Marine and Nelson’s of Gloucester among others.
Local businesses also stepped up to sponsor and donate prizes as giveaways for program’s end-of-the-season cookout, among them Barbra Murch, Hard Merchandise/Angelica Fisheries Inc., Institution for Savings, Market Basket, Cape Ann Whale Watch, 7 Seas Whale Watch, Gloucester Equipment & Party Rental, Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife, Texas Roadhouse, Boston Red Sox, Jalapeno’s Authentic Mexican Food, Destino’s Subs & Catering, Bravo by the Sea, Virgilio’s Bakery, Sunny Variety and Chad Johnson.
— Times Staff