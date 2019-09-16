Gloucester police are back at school.
Officers kicked off the Gloucester Police Departments’ Kops N Kids program by joining children at East Gloucester Elementary School for lunch and games during recess.
Ten visits are planned for this school year before the December break, spread out across the five Gloucester elementary schools. Officers are visiting each school twice, giving children a chance to see them in a fun, friendly, non-threatening setting and understand that they are there to help whenever the children are in need.
"We look forward to another great year of fun times while building friendships with our elementary schoolchildren," said Kops-N-Kids program coordinator Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro in announcing the fall and winter schedule.
Officers are again giving out their individual police baseball cards. Nicastro said a child who collects them all will get a ride to school by the police officer of his or her choice.
Officers return to East Gloucester on Nov. 25 for recess, and plan to visit West Parish gym classes on Sept. 26 and Nov. 15, Veterans Memorial gym class on Oct. 8 and recess on Dec. 10, Plum Cove gym classes on Sept. 23 and Dec. 16, and Beeman gym classes on Oct. 10 and Dec. 18.
Any preschool or private school which would like a visit from the Kops n Kids program may email Nicastro at jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov.
