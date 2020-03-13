For the next two weeks, the halls of all public schools on Cape Ann will be silent.
The Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional school districts decided to call off classes through Friday, March 27, as the state continues to deliberate on the most effective actions toward eliminating the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. Classes would resume Monday, March 30.
Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School will also be closed for the next two weeks.
The Cape Ann school leaders made the decision in concert with counterparts of 24 other school districts on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley.
“We believe by closing our facilities for this period of time, we will have a positive impact on preventing the spread of this virus and promoting public health and safety by creating a united response to this situation,” they said in a statement announcing the closures.
Gloucester schools
Gloucester Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier sent out an email to parents and guardians and staff Friday morning to notify them that Gloucester schools will be canceled "beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, for a minimum period of two weeks and will not reopen at the earliest until Monday, March 30, 2020."
No activities will be allowed at the school during the closure and employees who are able to do so will be working from home.
The last day of school — for Gloucester — this year has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 23.
"They are canceled for two weeks," said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, an ex-officio member of the Gloucester School Committee, explaining that the closure is not because of any presumed cases on Cape Ann. "I don't even have to shut the schools down ... But because we want to do an extensive cleaning, there is no way that can happen while children are in school."
"Every day we will check on what is going on," Romeo Theken said.
Rockport schools
In a message posted to the Rockport Public Schools website Friday morning, Superintendent Rob Liebow said the decision was made "after thorough and careful consideration of the information presented during this morning’s conference call with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Commissioner of Education regarding the serious nature and rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus in Massachusetts ..."
All events at Rockport's schools have been canceled as well. School employees have been asked to work from home, if possible.
"As a result of this emergency closure, the last day of school this year will now be Friday, June 19, 2020," the Rockport notice continues. "This new date is based on the updated guidelines issued earlier this week by the Commissioner of Education requiring school to be held up until our previously scheduled 185th student day."
Liebow writes that the district will keep tabs on how the coronavirus is developing to determine if extending the closure period is necessary. All updates will be provided in a timely manner by the district.
"We realize this decision has a significant impact for our community and understand the frustration and uncertainty that is created," Liebow's note continues. "However, we believe these steps are necessary given the current situation."
Manchester Essex schools
The Manchester Essex Regional School District will close down its schools through "at least (Friday) March 27," according to a notice sent to families from Superintendent Pam Beaudoin on Friday.
"On Monday, you will be receiving additional information from your building principals on our plans and timeline for providing educational continuity throughout the shutdown," Beaudoin's notice continued. "This is a fluid and quickly evolving situation. MERSD will continue to update the community as we receive information and our plans evolve. Should you have any questions or concerns please reach out to us, and we will do our best to assist you."
Beaudoin told the Times on Tuesday that the district is developing "educational continuity plans" for students in the event of a shutdown. Most of these plans were said to involve online courses.
"We have a plan outline and the leadership team is going to work Monday to develop it a little bit more," Beaudoin said on Friday afternoon. "We hope to have it operational through mid-week."
Although specifics of the online system still need to be nailed down, the main goal for these newly-implemented online resources will be to keep conversation lines open between students and instructors and keep students engaged in their academics.
"There's no replacement for a seven-hour school day," Beaudoin said. "It's really designed to keep kids tuned in until they get back to school. This is going to be a trial run of how something like this will work. It'll be a learning experience for everyone involved."
Beaudoin said the district has "a good handle" on which students do not have internet access. Luckily, Comcast has announced it is offering its Internet Essentials package free for two months in response to the coronavirus. Students without internet access will be able to sign up for the service. The district will also provide computers to those without.
Employees of the district will still be paid during the closure, said Beaudoin. All will work remotely through online channels.
"Our goal for today was to see what we're going to do," she explained Friday. "Now we're going to be working on implementing our plans."
The district will continue to update parents with more information through email.
"It's just going to keep evolving every day," Beaudoin said. "We're going to put as much detail into it in the next couple of days."
Feeding students
For students needing lunch, both the Gloucester and Rockport School Food Service Departments have arranged a lunch "Pick-Up Station" in Gloucester at the O'Maley Innovation Middle School at 32 Cherry St. from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, during this period.
"All children ages 18 and younger, regardless of their Free/Reduced/Full Pay status will receive a free, complete nutritious bagged lunch daily,' the food service departments said. "The meals are prepared under the same strict nutrition and food safety guidelines that are followed every day in our school kitchens. Meals may not be consumed at the "Pick-Up Station" limiting participants' interaction and proximity to other participants."
If the Gloucester location is not convenient for Gloucester and Rockport families, they may access the Foodsource Hotline of Project Bread, a division of the state's Child Nutrition Program, by calling 800-645-8333 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For Manchester and Essex students, free breakfast and lunch will be handled at the school level. Beaudoin said the district is in the middle of making these accommodations.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
