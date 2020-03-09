Coronavirus cases in Mass. hit 41

BOSTON —The number of people in Massachusetts who have tested positive for the new coronavirus has jumped to 41 — up from the 28 reported Sunday, state public health officials said Monday.
Of the 41 confirmed or presumptive positive cases, 32 are associated with a Biogen employee meeting held in late February at a Boston hotel. The cases are either employees or close contacts of employees.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also announced late Monday that the city has decided to cancel its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade as a precautionary measure.
Walsh said the decision to cancel the parade was made “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy.”
State Department of Public Health officials said that all of the new presumptive positive cases are in isolation at home or are in a health care setting. Of the 41 cases, four individuals have been hospitalized.
There remains one confirmed case in Massachusetts. The other cases are considered presumptive until confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition to those cases associated with the Biogen conference, four cases are considered travel-related and five are under investigation.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
The state’s insurance commissioner has said the cost of testing and treatment for the coronavirus will be covered by health insurers in Massachusetts.
Guidance for schools: The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has published guidance for schools, including information on school closures related to COVID-19. If a school closes for reasons relating to the virus, administrators are asked to contact their local board of health, the Department of Public Health’s 24/7 epidemiology line, and Associate Commissioner Helene Bettencourt. The Clarksburg School, Natick High School and Arlington’s Stratton Elementary School were closed Monday after presumptive positive cases were identified in those towns.
Frontline workers: U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey last week sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him and the White House Coronavirus Task Force he leads to take the needs and concerns of frontline health care workers into account when charting the federal government’s response to the ongoing viral outbreak.
“Because their jobs entail daily face-to-face interaction with large numbers of people, frontline workers such as nurses and other health care workers, flight attendants, and educators may be the most highly exposed individuals, and many of them will be a key part of the nation’s response to this crisis,” the senators, joined by colleagues from Ohio and Connecticut, wrote.
The senators asked that Pence add a representative from the Department of Labor to the task force so that the concerns of workers will be part of the conversation.
Warren and Markey asked the vice president to report on how the administration is ensuring health care workers will have access to personal protective equipment, and asked for a response by March 19.
Warning letters: Warren and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania applauded the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for sending warning letters to companies marketing fraudulent coronavirus “cures” to the public.
“We’re glad the FTC and FDA have responded and issued much-needed warnings to companies actively trying to deceive a nervous public by marketing unapproved and scientifically-unsupported coronavirus ‘cures,’” the lawmakers said.
The agencies sent letters to the following companies: Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., N-ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.
“These warning letters are just the first step,” FTC Chairman Joe Simons said. “We’re prepared to take enforcement actions against companies that continue to market this type of scam.”
Budget implications: State Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues had multiple meetings on Monday to discuss coronavirus preparedness and its potential impact on the state budget. He said the market turmoil caused by the virus “could have a long-term effect on our revenues.”
Baker conference call: Gov. Charlie Baker, who is vacationing in Utah, announced Monday morning that he plans to receive an update from senior staff and administration officials at 6 p.m. in a daily briefing call on the state’s coronavirus response.
CCC ribbon-cutting canceled: The state Cannabis Control Commission decided to cancel the ribbon-cutting event it had scheduled Thursday at its new headquarters in Worcester. The CCC made the decision “out of an abundance of caution ... amid health warnings related to Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Massachusetts,” the agency announced Monday afternoon.
Financial aid: U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark said Monday that at least $11.65 million of the $8.3 billion emergency aid package signed by President Trump Friday to assist with response to the virus will go directly to Massachusetts communities on the “front lines” of addressing the virus. During an appearance in Boston on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she plans to seek additional legislation that would offer financial aid to workplaces whose supply chains or employees were impacted by COVID-19’s spread.
At the pump: The average price of a gallon of gas dropped seven cents over the last week, AAA Northeast announced Monday, amid lower demand due to the coronavirus and a geopolitical disagreement over cutting oil production.
Self-serve, regular unleaded gas is averaging $2.36 per gallon in Massachusetts, two cents lower than the national average.
“The trend of lower pump prices is likely to continue through the end of the winter driving season if crude remains cheap, especially amid concerns about the coronavirus,” AAA Northeast said.
“Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!” the president tweeted Monday morning after the markets paused for 15 minutes after dropping sharply out of the gate.
Virtual virus meeting: The International Antiviral Society decided against holding its conference at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston as planned. On Friday, organizers announced that thousands of researchers who specialize in viruses and the spread of infections would participate in the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections virtually, rather than in-person at the Hynes “because of increasing concerns that travel to a large group gathering like CROI is not advisable from a personal and public health perspective.”
Insurance concerns: On Friday, the Division of Insurance issued a bulletin telling health insurers that because of the risk associated with coronavirus, the state expects them to forego cost-sharing, such as co-payments and deductibles, for medically-necessary COVID-19 testing, counseling and vaccination, if it becomes available, and to waive copayments for coronavirus treatment. The division also told insurers to establish dedicated hotlines to answer questions about coronavirus and communicate covered services to subscribers, and to promote tele-health options.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts announced Friday it will cover the full cost of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 for all fully insured members who meet CDC guidelines for testing. The Massachusetts Association of Health Plans also issued the following statement: “The provisions outlined in the DOI bulletin are consistent with a series of steps that MAHP member health plans were voluntarily working to implement to ensure their members have access to the care they need as it relates to the coronavirus.”
The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association launched a new website, http://bit.ly/2v6AFxW, to consolidate information for the public and health care providers about the latest figures and preparations being made in Massachusetts to respond to COVID-19.
Coronavirus Task Force: Vice President Mike Pence is “leading a whole-of-government approach” at the federal level to deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“We’ve taken historic actions to try to prevent the — to slow the spread of the disease into the United States through restrictions on travel and travel advisories. We’ve been making historic advances on therapeutic development as well as vaccine development,” U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Monday, according to a White House transcript.
He added, “We’ve now got over 2 million tests that have been — that have been manufactured. And over a million of those, as of Saturday, have shipped out to public health labs as well as to hospitals, as well as other labs, with availability.”
Material from the Associated Press and State House News Service was used in this report.
