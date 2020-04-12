Coronavirus news in brief Events postponed or canceled due to COVID-19

Special events planned to take place in Gloucester this spring have been rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Special Events Advisory Committee has canceled any meeting that comes before May 4 and have approved changes of dates to the following events:
YMCA Backshore 5k & 5 Mile Road Races have been moved from May 14 to Oct. 3.
Twin Lights Half Marathon rescheduled from May 2 to Oct. 4.
Magnolia Community Farmers Market is scheduled to take place on Sundays, May 31 thru Oct. 4, on Lexington Avenue.
2020 Rescue Reunion is scheduled to take place on Sept. 20 at Stage Fort Park.
DES & GFC Religious Procession is scheduled to take place on June 7.
Cars, Cops, and Cruises is scheduled to take place on June 7 on Main Street.
Annisquam Farmers Market is scheduled to take place on Fridays from June 19 thru Aug. 28 at the Annisquam Village Hall/Exchange, 40 Leonard St.
New England Beach Soccer has withdrawn its application to host a game on June 13 on Good Harbor Beach.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
Church bells ring for Easter
People celebrated Easter Sunday in different ways, connecting with the friends and relatives through the use of technology and listening to the ringing of bells at noon from churches where they used to congregate.
Dee Savage of Gloucester brought the idea up to Attorney General Maura Healey Healey and the Boston Archdiocese, according to a Healey aide, and received a call from Cardinal Sean O'Malley on Saturday to thank her.
Churches in the Archdiocese of Boston rang their bells at noon and Healey's office reports that calls went out to encourage the same practice statewide, across faiths.
The Old South Church in Boston planned to ring its more than 2,020-pound bell, and livestream it. The People's Baptist Church will rang its Paul Revere Bell, Episcopal churches agreed to participate, and the Massachusetts Council of Churches asked its members to join.
— State House News Service
Drop box installed at Essex Town Hall
ESSEX — The Town of Essex has installed a drop box at Town Hall that can be used to drop payments off for town bills, election ballots and various applications.
The drop box will be opened daily during normal business hours. Keep in mind that payments dropped off will not be credited until the following day.
Residents are asked not to deposit cash payments in the box.
The box is located under the portico near the front door to Town Hall on Martin Street.
