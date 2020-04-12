Coronavirus news in brief Events postponed or canceled due to COVID-19

Courtesy photo/Residents and the staff at Northeast Arc’s Cape Ann Community Residence in Gloucester made signs of appreciation for the staff working at Addison Gilbert Hospital and stood outside the other day to show their support. “Cars would honk and wave as they went by which really brought a smile to their faces,” said Julie Parisi, residential director of the community residence. “It is our little way of saying thank you to those on the front line. Even though my individuals don’t understand the virus, they do know how to show love.” Pictured are, from left, staffer Abi Gerghaty, James Reid, Karen Levenson, Marybeth Barnjum, John Braucher, ans staffer Ed Sholes.