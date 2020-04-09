Coronavirus news in brief: Legion calls off Easter ham dinner

The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 has canceled its annual Easter Holiday Ham Dinner, according to post Commander Mark L. Nestor.
The dinner had been scheduled for this Sunday, April 12, but was called off because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We sadly didn't want to do it, bit Governor (Charlie) Baker's stay-at-home order as well as serious concern for health and safety of both the recipients of the dinners as well as the scores of our outstanding volunteers left us no choice," Nestor said in a prepared statement.
"This is the first time in many years that this wonderful event has not taken place," he said. "We promise to be back, stronger than ever, for Thanksgiving 2020."
Nestor said the United Veterans Council of Gloucester, on behalf of the Legion post, VFW Post 1624 and Amvets Post 32, will be donating $400 each to The Open Door as well as SeniorCare to support their food programs for residents during the pandemic.
"It is the least we can do for these two great agencies," he said.
Rockport Music cancels events into June
ROCKPORT — The opening 2 1/2 weeks of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival have been canceled.
The festival was scheduled to run June 12 to July 12.
The decision was made by Rockport Music, in consultation with Artistic Director Barry Shiffman, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit organization has also canceled events through May.
"Currently, we hope to hold our first non-classical concert with Pokey LaFarge on June 23 and to launch the Rockport Chamber Music Festival on June 27 with the Miró Quartet and Anthony McGill," said Rockport Music President and CEO Tony Beadle.
Those who have purchased tickets to any May or early June events will be contacted within the week about exchange options and deadlines.
Beadle said the group has been able to reschedule most of the concerts into the fall, including Justin Hayward, Lisa Fischer and Under the Streetlamp.
"As we continue to monitor the situation, these plans may be adjusted further in the next two weeks," Beadle said.
Rockport Music currently plans to have the remaining summer concerts and events on sale to the public on May 7 for subscriptions and May 14 for single events.
Mail carriers ask that you keep your distance
BOSTON — The U.S. Postal Service is asking that people not approach mail carriers to accept delivery and to let carriers leave the mailbox before collecting the mail. With schools not in session, children should also be encouraged to not approach a postal vehicle or carrier.
Mike Rakes, district manager for the U.S. Postal Service, Greater Boston District said that postal employees are working hard to ensure residents stay connected with their world through the mail.
"For everyone’s safety, our employees are following the social distancing precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials," he said.
If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on their mobile device, they’ll ask for the resident’s name. The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.
Rakes said the CDC, World Health Organization, as well as the Surgeon General indicate there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
"With social distancing, we can keep the mail moving while keeping our employees, and the public, safe," Rakes added.
Culture Council distributing $1M in emergency funds
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Cultural Council will direct almost $1 million in emergency funding to nonprofits, cultural institutions and individual artists facing coronavirus-induced economic strain.
Members of the council, a public board appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker, voted unanimously during a virtual meeting Tuesday to launch two programs intended as life vests for creative industries that have seen revenues evaporate with public life shut down.
One program will make available 225 grants, each worth $1,000, to individual artists and independent teaching artists, humanists and scientists affected by cancellations and closures.
The other will direct $2,250 to each of the 335 cultural nonprofits that already receive council grants through its Cultural Investment Portfolio.
A poll of the sector the council conducted between March 16 and March 22 estimated the industry has lost almost $56 million due to the spread of COVID-19, a figure that MCC Executive Director Anita Walker said Tuesday is already "stale."
"In just under a week, more than 1,000 cultural organizations and professionals responded to our surveys — the results were dire and demanded attention," Walker said in a statement Wednesday touting the new funding.
Most of the funding for the $978,750 to be awarded will come from money in the Mass Cultural and Performing Arts Mitigation Trust Fund, which receives 2% of gaming revenues from resort casinos, which are among the facilities shut down. Instead of directing all of the money toward the Social Prescribing Pilot Program, the council will instead use most of it for the grants and spend another $240,000 on financial consulting services for organizations.
— Chris Lisinski/SHNS
Same-day COVID-19 testing starts in Lowell
LOWELL — A new COVID-19 testing site has opened up in the Merrimack Valley — in the parking lot of the Showcase Cinemas at 32 Reiss Ave.
The Baker-Polito Administration and CVS announced the launch of the new rapid-testing site earlier this week. It will enable on-the-spot COVID-19 testing and results at no cost for up to 1,000 patients a day.
The site will use the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test. With the launch of this site, Massachusetts is the third state where CVS has launched rapid testing sites, joining Georgia and Rhode Island.
A press release from the governor’s office said the COVID-19 testing site in Shrewsbury will be closed, to be replaced by the testing site in Lowell.
“CVS Health will be transitioning its efforts to support COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts to the Lowell location, which allows for up to 1,000 patients to be tested per day and receive results on-site so they can properly quarantine or seek treatment as appropriate,” according to the statement.
Similar to the CVS rapid COVID-19 test sites in Georgia and Rhode Island, testing at the Lowell site will be overseen by licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health.
Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.