Motor vehicle registration deadlines extended
BOSTON — The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced that effective April 1, all of the passenger plate registrations that have expired in March or will be expiring in April have been extended for 60 days. Registrations that expired in March have been extended until May 31 and registrations that expire in April have been extended until June 30.
Registration renewals can continue to be performed online at Mass.Gov/RMV during this time. Customers seeking to do so in-person will not be able to make an appointment and should delay their visit to a Service Center at this time.
UNH recreation center converted to medical unit
DURHAM, N.H. — The University of New Hampshire’s Hamel Recreation Center has been converted to help with medical needs and used as a potential overflow and quarantine facility in preparation of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases.
At the request of Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and in partnership with the New Hampshire National Guard, the gym at the center was transformed to accommodate 250 patients. The space will be used for patients who have already had medical care at a local hospital but need a few more recovery days before going home, freeing up hospital beds. The university is also offering resources in support of drive-through UNH dining to provide meals to those on campus.
The university has donated more than 45,000 pairs of gloves, nearly 11,000 surgical masks, 216 protective gowns, 4,800 N-95 respirators and 38 Tyvek suits and donated the personal protective equipment to health care facilities. Laboratory equipment is being made available to medical personnel as they work to combat the virus, particularly with regard to ramping up the state’s testing capacity.
A time-lapse video is available at unh.app.box.com/s/buvqn3fpib7qz333a6ouq1k1m7arpwfm.
