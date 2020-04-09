Filmmaker offers owl shorts
Gloucester filmmaker Kim Smith is making a five-part series of short films about a snowy owl that came to Cape Ann and posting them.
“I am making the shorts for our local stay at home school kids (and also needed to learn a new film editing program as my old one crashed and disappeared), Smith said. “She was so beautiful to observe. “
“A hopeful thought for this coming winter is that we may have another snowy owl irruption as there have been many lemmings reported in their northern breeding grounds,” she added.
Parts one through three are posted here: https://kimsmithdesigns.com/snowy-owl-film/ and parts four and five are in the making.
Smith has been working on a documentary about monarch butterflies, “Beauty on the Wing.” A preview screening has been postponed because of the coronavirus.
Savour switches to curbside pickup
Savour Wine & Cheese, 76 Prospect St., has transitioned exclusively to curbside pickup and delivery, when needed. Here’s what you need to know:
* Orders may be emailed to kathleen@savourwineandcheese.com or called in to the at 978-282-1455 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
* Most customers’ wine and cheese purchase history is in the store’s database for review and staff welcome making recommendations, including wine pairings.
* The store will call to arrange a convenient time for pickup, and ask for your credit card information, if you have ordered via email.
* Curbside pickup takes place in Savor’s private parking space directly behind the store. Just pop the trunk and your order will be placed inside.
* Free delivery on Cape Ann requires a minimum order of $50, focused first to customers unable to pickup or who should not venture from home. Delivery is Tuesday to Saturday, same or next day.
Everything at Savour — wine, beer, cheese, charcuterie, breads, its own fortified chicken bone broth, chocolate and more — may be ordered. Its website homepage, savourwineandcheese.com, features a rotating selection of in-stock wines to consider,
Census reminder
BOSTON — Households that have not already responded to the 2020 United States Census online may expect to receive a reminder letter accompanied by a paper questionnaire within the next week, Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin announced on Wednesday.
Nearly half of Massachusetts homes have responded to the census, with most responding online. According to the most recent numbers provided by the Census Bureau, 47.1% of Massachusetts households have sent back a census form, which is just above the national response rate of 45.7%.
Massachusetts currently ranks 13th in the nation in online responses, with 44.8% of households submitting their form at my2020census.gov.
While many census activities have been delayed over the last few weeks, Galvin’s office has confirmed with the U.S. Census Bureau that paper questionnaires will be mailed out from April 8 to 16 to those households which have not already responded.
“I have been pleased to see that so many households have been responding to the census online. The numbers show that our residents have embraced online submission more than most other states,” Galvin said. “But if you don’t have internet access or you simply prefer the traditional paper form, you will find that form in your mailbox very soon.”
“Remember, if you don’t respond to your census, either online, by mail, or over the phone, a census taker will need to come to your home to collect the information,” Galvin added. “Every person who responds to the census now is helping reduce the need for those census workers to go door-to-door, at a time when that is really something we would all like to avoid.”
Residents who do not receive mail at their homes will be receiving paper forms later, once hand-delivery of those forms, which is currently suspended, has been resumed by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Police academy to close, offer online accelerated training
The Massachusetts State Police Academy is shutting down its physical operation and will provide accelerated online training so new troopers can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
The academy’s current class was originally scheduled to undergo training until late June, but officials are closing the academy as a precaution and plan to graduate 241 new troopers “in the very near future,” police spokesman Dave Procopio said. No trainees or staff members at the academy have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the outbreak has increased the need for public safety personnel. Troopers have been working to support local police, bolster the state’s own safety operations and provide security at testing sites and a temporary medical examiner’s site in Fitchburg, Procopio said.
— Associated Press
