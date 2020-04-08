Painters union directs members to halt work
BOSTON — With Massachusetts officials still declining to order a statewide shutdown of most construction project, another union leader ordered members to halt work amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35, based in Roslindale, instructed construction members not to return to jobs starting Tuesday.
“Each of your Business Representatives and Organizers have visited job sites and reported to me that there is an unsafe risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Business Manager Secretary-Treasurer Jeffrey Sullivan wrote in a weekend memo to members. “Many of our partner contractors have made strong and sincere efforts to protect our members on the job. Despite these efforts, I am now convinced that construction sites in Massachusetts are not presently safe for our membership.”
Sullivan directed District Council 35 members in construction fields to “stop working until it is safe to resume,” excluding those who work on key infrastructure projects on construction related to pandemic response.
– Chris Lisinski, SHNS
Massachusetts Bar Examination rescheduled
BOSTON — The Supreme Judicial Court and the Board of Bar Examiners have rescheduled the July 2020 Massachusetts bar examination to Wednesday, Sept. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 1, in Boston.
The Board of Bar Examiners, in consultation with the Supreme Judicial Court, will continue to closely monitor public health and safety guidelines, including prohibitions against large gatherings, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the event that limitations on large gatherings continue to interfere with the administration of the Massachusetts bar examination on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, alternative means for testing of applicants for Massachusetts bar admission will be devised and announced.
The Massachusetts Board of Bar Examiners (BBE) is established by state law to evaluate the qualifications of persons seeking admission to the bar of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
MHA: Hospitals losses at $1B per month
BOSTON — COVID-19-related losses to Massachusetts hospitals are racking up at a $1 billion per month pace, according to a lead hospital trade group.
“Without elective surgeries and with almost all M.D. visits and outpatient care on hold, revenue at Massachusetts hospitals has evaporated,” the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association reported Monday morning, saying its $1 billion estimate was based on a “reasoned analysis.”
The MHA also pointed out that the American Hospital Association has recommended that the federal government use a distribution process that will more quickly steer about $100 billion in payments to hospitals under the $2.2 trillion CARE Act.
Talks with state leaders have begun on a “relief package,” according to the MHA, and president Steve Walsh last week wrote to the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans commending positive steps that insurers have taken during the crisis while requesting that the health plans “do more to support our frontline caregivers and to ensure that our hospitals and health systems remain open for business both now and in the future.”
– Michael P. Norton, SHNS
