Coronavirus news in brief

DPW: Please put PPE in a barrel
The Department of Public Works is asking residents to place used gloves and masks in trash bags.
"Just as disinfecting wipes should not be flushed down the toilet or thrown in the recycling bins — GLOVES AND MASKS belong IN your TRASH bag, NOT ON IT, IN IT!," reads the message on the city's website. "Theollection crews should not have to touch and pick up gloves and masks left on the ground or on top of trash bags, and they certainly DO NOT BELONG IN THE RECYCLING BIN.
"Our apologies for the caps, just trying to drive the information home!" the message continues.
Public Works and trash contractor JRM extend their thanks for residents' cooperation.
Curbside collection, compost news
The Compost Facility located at Dogtown will e closed Saturday, April 25, as all city buildings are closed during the coronavirus pandemic..
The city's first Spring Curbside Collection will begin Monday April 27, on residents' regular trash day. Unfortunately brush cannot be collected curbside, just leaves and grass clippings.
Leaves and yard waste should be in brown paper leaf bags or loose in barrels and put out no later than 7 a.m. on collection day.
The contractor picks up yard waste first, then dumps and returns to begins regular trash and recycling collection.
Cookbook sale
ROCKPORT — The Inns of Rockport are hosting a “We’re All Inn This Together Sale!”
For a limited time, the group is offering 25% off the regular price of $25 for its "The Inns of Rockport Cookbook" when a copy is purchased from Amazon.com before Motif No. 1 Day, May 23. The sale price for the 269-page book is $14.95,
The cookbook contains 190 favorite and most requested recipes from 14 Rockport inns and bed and breakfasts as well as fun facts about Rockport. The recipes range from breads and muffins to frittatas and quiches, from soups and appetizers, to main dishes and desserts. Some recipes are simple, some complex, some new, and some have been handed down through generations.
The group invites cooks and bakers to like The Inns of Rockport on Facebook and post pictures of their finished recipe dishes.
Flying the 'Q' flag
SALEM — Dan Finamore, the Peabody Essex Museum’s curator of Maritime Art and History, spied something special in Salem this week.
“Taking a brief break from home confinement,” he says, “I took a stroll down to Derby Wharf and spotted something that probably hasn't occurred in Salem for a long time. The flagpole at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site is flying a solid yellow flag, which is the signal code for the letter Q in the International Code of Signals. In addition to spelling out various messages when flown in combination with other signals, the Q flag flown alone is the symbol for ‘Quarantine.’”
The practice of quarantining ships has a long history. As far back as the 14th century, during Black Plague years, ships arriving at the port of Venice had to remain offshore for up to 40 days to make sure none of its passengers were carrying a sickness. The first official ordinance for quarantining a ship in Massachusetts dates back to 1647 when officials levied steep fines for any vessel arriving from a distant port that didn't pause at the entrance to Boston Harbor until given the signal to proceed.
In more recent times, the "Q" flag would have been flown on a ship that had cleared inspection and its passengers and crew were considered safe to be landed. In some regions, a black flag signaled the opposite. When the yellow "Q" flag flew on a wharf, as we see it now, it was announcing a zone where ships that were free of disease were allowed to tie up safely.
“I applaud the sentiment of those Park Service staff who hoisted this flag," says Finamore. “May it bode well for the health of all Salem residents.”
