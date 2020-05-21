BOSTON (AP) — A 53-year-old tortoise is up for adoption after her owner died from COVID-19
Officials at MSPCA-Angell said the tortoise — Ms. Jennifer — is possibly the oldest animal ever to be offered for adoption.
A spokesman for the shelter said the tortoise is the 10th animal to be given to the shelter due to the pandemic.
Tortoises can live up to 100 years, the spokesman said.
Ms. Jennifer weighs 4 pounds and is about the size of a large dinner plate. Officials said she was well cared for by her former owner, who lived in Waltham.