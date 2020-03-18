In wake of the state-wide coronavirus crisis, Cape Ann's funeral homes are quickly making arrangements with families to limit the number of attendees at upcoming services.
Public gatherings of more than 25 people in the state are prohibited until Monday, April 6, a stark change from last weekend when the limit was capped at 250 people.
Stacy Goodhue Sabia, a manager at Campbell Funeral Home in Gloucester, said employees at Campbell's Gloucester and Beverly locations have been meeting with families on how to move forward with scheduled services. Many services will be limited to close family members only for the next three weeks.
“We’re fortunate enough we are working with the Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association,” she said, “and we’re getting daily updates on what we can do day-by-day on a case-by-case basis.”
The MFDA issued a statement to inquiring media outlets regarding its response to the coronavirus.
“As health officials have indicated, one way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus is through limiting public gatherings,” it reads. “Our sympathies go out to anyone who has the additional burden of grief and loss during this time, and we are here to guide each family with their particular needs on an individual basis. We encourage bereaved families to work with their funeral director to create meaningful services that fall within the governor's emergency order of limiting large public gatherings.”
On its website, the organization also provides basic guidelines for funeral homes during this time. In regards to services, “discuss options with the family: Can the service be webcast using either a webcasting service or Facebook Live? Can the service be postponed? Can the family hold a memorial gathering – either in addition to or in lieu of a funeral service – at a later date?”
Protective gear needed
C.R. Lyons, president of the MFDA, also serves as the director of Lyons Funeral Home in Danvers. He said one of the most recent challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic is securing enough personal protective equipment for funeral home workers.
“We’re working with the state medical examiner's office to make sure we get the necessary equipment for the upcoming months,” he explained. “Just like what’s available at hospitals and nursing homes — masks, gowns, things that need to be use to be protected from the virus. I’m hopeful that we’ll have enough if people follow the guidelines laid out by the governor, especially minimizing social interactions.
In the meantime, MFDA members of will continue to work remotely through the call for social distancing.
"We are still here working 24 hours a day for folks," said Lyons. "Even if you lost a love one, we’re still here to help you.”
At his own funeral home, Lyons mentioned some of the services this week will be streamed Facebook Live. In addition, he said register books and hard candies have been removed from the home for upcoming services. He plans on keeping people "spread out” in an effort to minimize contamination.
“Family responses have been great so far,” he said, “because they know even though this exactly isn’t what they want, we’re in all in this together and we want to keep vulnerable people safe.”
Back at Campbell Funeral Homes, Goodhue Sabia said the company began reaching out to local newspapers so they can update certain obituaries to reflect this change.
“We won’t deny a family saying goodbye to a loved one,” she continued, “but we won’t be doing any public services, obviously. We want the community to know we are here to help families through this difficult time while taking on these strict protocols to make sure (the coronavirus) doesn’t spread.”
Like Campbell Funeral Homes, Greely Funeral Home of Gloucester is also taking direction from the MFDA and NFDA.
“We do have preparations in place for these types of situations,” said owner Jim Greely.
Although Greely refused to go into specifics about what families have been choosing to do for upcoming services, he did say that downsizing will be needed regardless.
“That we have to do,” he continued. “We haven’t had come across situations where we have to do that as of yet. We’re taking it all in stride as the days come.”
Religious services curtailed
Some religious institutions across the Cape Ann community are taking their cues from funeral homes on how to proceed with upcoming services.
"We are working with funeral homes and bridal parties to follow the necessary precautions provided by state and local authorities and the archdiocese," said the Rev. Jim Achadinha, pastor of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport.
Others, such as Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester, are following directions given by the higher-ups in their institutions.
"There's a protocol for North Shore synagogs to only do graveside services, no shivas," explained Temple Ahavat Achim Rabbi Steven Lewis. "We had to cancel one shiva gathering recently. I haven’t had to cancel any life-cycle events except for this one shiva. We’re just going to have to improvise with these circumstances. I hope we’ll have a memorial service (for the family) at the point when it's safe for people to gather."
